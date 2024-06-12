Highlights Oscar De La Hoya, 51, showcases chiseled physique in recent IG post with no caption needed. Fans in awe.

Ryan Garcia accuses De La Hoya of not paying him for fight, prompting response from Golden Boy Promotions.

Garcia facing drug controversy and felony vandalism charge post-fight, adding to recent challenges.

Former professional boxer turned promoter Oscar De La Hoya is staying in shape, despite not actively fighting according recent videos he's posted on his social media. In a clip posted to his Instagram account, De La Hoya is seen shadow boxing with his shirt off. And his body looks incredible.

Boxing Fans in Awe Over Oscar De La Hoya Video

The video was simply captioned, "No caption needed" and he wasn't wrong. The 51 year old former boxer looked rin ready with 8-pack in tow. Even the comments were in awe over his physique.

"wtf why he still in shape," someone wrote. Another fan commented, "Oscar is looking good" along with the flexing emoji. Some fans were critical of the video though. One person wrote, "Trying to be like Mike Tyson now all the old G’s are trying to come back." Someone else accused him of having artificial abs, writing, "Why his abdomen look darker than the rest of his skin? Are they spray on?" In the end, though, most people supported De La Hoya, including one fan who commented, "I’m just here to see how many are hating on Oscar living his best life! The man is trolling, and you guys are biting hook line and sinker."

Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia Accused Oscar De La Hoya of Not Paying Them

Ryan Garcia recently beat Devin Haney and took to Twitter to accuse De La Hoya, DAZN and Golden Boy Promotions of not paying them for their fight.

"Still no payment, GBP and DAZN," Garcia wrote on Twitter. Haney retweeted the comments and wrote, "Same." Haney later added to that a tweeted, "Nah I need my money now. Even if you don't like me, the fact I haven't received payment for my fight is messed up."

De Lay Hoya didn't take too kindly to the slight and responded with a lengthy statement.

"As we have always done with all our fighters, Golden Boy paid Ryan and Devin exactly what they are owed under their contracts," a statement said. "As with all PPV events, revenue comes in over time and additional payments will be made when more money is received. If they aren't aware of this fact, we would hope that their managers are. Or perhaps Ryan and Devin should pay more attention to their contracts than their social media feeds."

Things have been complicated for Garcia lately as he was flagged for Performance Enhancing Drugs after defeating Haney and just this week was arrested and charged with felony vandalism in Beverly Hills.