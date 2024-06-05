Highlights Golden Boy Promotions founder Oscar de la Hoya and UFC boss Dana White are promotional rivals.

UFC is already planning a huge MMA festival at The Sphere in Las Vegas on September 14.

Now, in a possible declaration of promotional warfare, de la Hoya wants to a book a boxing extravaganza at the same night down the road.

Oscar de la Hoya has enjoyed an incredible year of boxing events with Golden Boy Promotions, but the long-time promoter and ex-fighter appears to be declaring war with the UFC and its boss Dana White — and it all seems to be down to a key date in the combat sports calendar.

The rival business leaders have hardly been on speaking terms in the past, and need no second invitation to bash one another publicly. And that rivalry may reignite in the coming days and weeks as de la Hoya is teasing a big boxing show mid-September — for the same date, and host city, as the UFC's big show of the year at The Sphere; a $2.3 million mega structure in Las Vegas, Nevada.

One of the UFC's biggest shows of this year is what the company is holding at The Sphere, a recently-unveiled super arena which is so state of the art it is like one giant movie screen both inside the building, and outside of it. U2 have already wowed crowds there, and Darren Aronofsky's 'Postcard From Earth' show costs each ticket payer $100 even in the cheap seats.

UFC has a deal in Las Vegas for around four big pay-per-view events at T-Mobile Arena, home of NHL team Golden Knights, but is straying from that deal to put on an event at the Madison Square Garden Company-owned venue further up the iconic Strip. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT before, White said the event will likely lose money because he intends to make it the "baddest combat sports event ever" and custom make the graphics that will dazzle fight fans as much as U2 dazzled its audiences last year.

The only potential problem with the September 14 event is that they may have a rival entering the city, forcing fans to choose between the UFC's show at The Sphere, and one which will no doubt capture the attention of boxing fans — and, perhaps, wider combat fans.

It all started with a post on the Elon Musk-owned social media site X.

De la Hoya said: "Golden Boy vs Top Rank in Vegas is huge! Bob Arum, let's talk."

The event is a riff off the one Queensberry Promotions and Matchroom recently held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Frank Warren's fighters dominated Eddie Hearn's roster with a 10-0 mauling, including wins for Daniel Dubois over Filip Hrgovic, and Zhilei Zhang over Deontay Wilder.

GIVEMESPORT has speculated over what kind of fights could headline a Golden Boy vs Top Rank event, as it could include matches like Ryan Garcia vs Teofimo Lopez and William Zepeda against Shakur Stevenson. Should fights of that magnitude land on the bill, it could be one of the hottest boxing tickets in the US in 2024.

The only problem, at least for UFC, is that de la Hoya appears to be planning the show for Mexican Independence Day weekend — a traditionally hot date in the boxing calendar, and one which UFC has already ear-marked for The Sphere. Golden Boy wants its Top Rank event, if it were to materialize, on September 14.

Fans Appear Excited About The Prospect of Golden Boy vs Top Rank

Many are taking guesses over what kind of fights we could see on that card

Since de la Hoya has teased the event, many fans have been trying to guess which kind of fights would get booked for that date.

Here is a selection of some of the ones put forward: