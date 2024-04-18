Highlights De La Hoya had some harsh words for Paul about his July meeting with Tyson.

Former world champion wants to see the YouTube sensation take a more traditional approach to boxing.

De La Hoya doesn't believe long-time boxing fans will ever respect Paul.

Jake Paul has come under fire from Oscar De La Hoya for opting to fight heavyweight legend Mike Tyson. The YouTube sensation was accused by the former world champion of supposedly not being serious enough about a sport which hasn't exactly welcomed him with open arms since he blew onto the professional scene in an unorthodox fashion in 2020.

A fighter who has caused mixed emotions ever since he first laced up the gloves, the 27-year-old has dedicated himself to learning the sweet science, consistently looking to work on his technical ability and improve his skill set. If nothing else, Paul has embraced the sport in a way that few of his YouTube boxing peers can match. However, it's still highly questionable whether he should be sharing the ring with a man three decades his elder in Tyson, but that's exactly what he plans to do on the 20th of July in Dallas, Texas.

De La Hoya joined the ever-growing list of professional fighters to take issue with the contest during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, despite admitting that he is actually a fan of what Paul has done for the sport of boxing in general over the past few years.

Oscar De La Hoya Hits Out at Jake Paul Over Mike Tyson Clash

'The Golden Boy' isn't a fan of the fight

"I actually like Jake Paul for what he's doing and the attention he's bringing to the sport... But he also talks about being a world champion and taking it seriously. Well, this is not serious - fighting Mike Tyson."

The 51-year old continued: "Yes, I can understand it's a lot of money... it's going to attract a lot of eyeballs. The only critique I have for Jake Paul is that if you want to take the sport seriously then take the route world champions take. Fighting top 20, top 10, top five [opponents] and eventually becoming the mandatory to the world champion. That's how you do it. That's how you gain the respect from the fight fans - not fighting Tyson."

The bout at AT&T Stadium is set to be streamed on Netflix and seems sure to attract millions of viewers from around the world - boosting the global reach of the sport. However, many have dismissed the fight as a joke, including Paul's long-time rival KSI. The British social media star poked fun at the fight by announcing a clash between himself and George Foreman as an April Fools Day joke - which was allegedly set to see "no judges, five-second rounds, 150-ounce gloves, no knockouts," and importantly "no punching allowed."

This is the sort of mockery that De La Hoya wants boxing to avoid. His passion for the sport he promotes is obvious, but boxing also exists to entertain - and Paul is an entertainer at heart. It might not be an in-ring classic, but Tyson and Paul will both enter the ring looking to create the biggest spectacle possible for their fans.