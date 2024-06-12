Highlights Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya's once strong partnership has turned into a bitter feud full of insults and accusations.

Canelo Alvarez is one of this generation’s greatest athletes because of his championship belts across multiple weight classes and because of his gung-ho attitude when it comes to choosing opponents. His biggest adversary over his 19-year professional career is someone he hasn’t seen, but rather a familiar face who used to promote him. This person is none other than the former world champion boxer turned fight exec, Oscar De La Hoya.

The two all-time great Mexican boxers were thought to have been the perfect match years ago as Canelo tasted his first bit of greatness while under De La Hoya’s guidance, but since Alvarez left Golden Boy Promotions in 2019, the two alpha males have never rekindled what they once had. The relationship between Canelo and his former manager appears to not just be stale, but getting worse and worse by the year. Read on to see the latest episode of the Alvarez-De La Hoya saga.

Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya at it again

The feud between the fighter and his former manager has been an ongoing drama show

Alvarez signed with De La Hoya in 2010. The two had a great working relationship for a decade that resulted in Canelo booking big fights as well as banking enormous fight purses. The relationship came to an abrupt end when Canelo sued De La Hoya for a breach of contract. Since the partnership has flat-lined, the insults have been flying faster than a speed bag.

De La Hoya clearly got under Canelo’s skin last month during a press conference between Golden Boy fighter, Jaime Munguia and Canelo Alvarez. The latest chapter from this story came this week as De La Hoya posted a video pointed directly at Canelo:

“Canelo I just saw another video where you’re still talking s***, ‘oh, he stole from me’. Oh well, aside from defaming me, why don’t you look inside your own circle because I know for a fact, that people are stealing from you. By the way, you lined my pockets, you made me a s***load of money, all because you’re afraid of David Benavidez. F*** you.”

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s Career

Boxing record: 61-2-2 (39 KOs), Best win: Gennady Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez was born to fight. The Mexican-born boxer followed in the footsteps of his brother by entering the squared circle as a 13-year old. He was a successful amateur boxer who turned pro as early as 15-years old. The powerful puncher destroyed the local Mexican boxing circuit and moved on to great challenges, slowly getting introduced to fighting in America. The first big splash for the marauding fighter was in 2012 when he faced Shane Mosley, whom he went on to win a unanimous decision.

Seeing talent and a viable opponent to continue his undefeated reign, the legend himself, Floyd Mayweather Jr called upon the younger Canelo for the biggest fight of his career to that point. Mayweather Jr outwitted the young savant, which was a huge turning point for Alvarez. Canelo would go undefeated for the next nine years, becoming a dominant A-side boxer and essentially running with the rub he received from the clash with Mayweather Jr. Now, many years into his professional fighting career, Alvarez is seeking massive pay days.