Golden Boy Promotions founder and former six-weight world champion boxer Oscar de la Hoya has torn into Floyd Mayweather, as his old boxing rival continues to take part in exhibition matches well into his pro fighting retirement.

One of the greatest fighters of all-time, Mayweather retired in 2017 after defeating the UFC's former two-weight champion Conor McGregor in the 10th round. By the time his career had come to an end, Mayweather had beaten some of the biggest names in the modern era, including de la Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Ricky Hatton, and Juan Manuel Marquez. Since then, he's been reasonably active on the exhibition circuit, with high-profile matches involving Logan Paul and John Gotti III.

For de la Hoya, it's time to reassess the business strategy as, he says, people no longer care.

Oscar de la Hoya Rips Floyd Mayweather

De la Hoya says Mayweather's behaviour is 'embarrassing'

Mayweather and Gotti's exhibition rematch took place August 24 in Mexico and was unique as the legendary fighter appeared to fire the referee in the second round of the bout, after the official scolded him. Mayweather instructed the ref to leave the ring, and a reserve official was then called in to finish refereeing the exhibition.

"Floyd Mayweather fought another exhibition against Gotti last Saturday, a real s*** show that left the crowd booing in the arena at the end," said de la Hoya said in an Instagram video, as part of his Clap Back Thursday initiative in which he speaks no-holds-barred on subjects that take his fancy. In this week's edition, Mayweather was firmly in his crosshairs.

"In the middle of the second round, Floyd literally had the referee swapped out," de la Hoya told his 1.2 million followers on the platform. "He didn’t like that the referee told him to stop hitting behind the head. Floyd is used to having the refs do whatever he wants, and he wasn’t getting his way this time."

"It was so embarrassing."

"Floyd, you’re 50 years old. You’re a legend in this sport, and I’ve stood up for you in countless interviews, including Shannon Sharpe’s podcast last week," de la Hoya continued.

"But you have to stop embarrassing yourself with these exhibitions. I know life i hard and life is expensive, but come one man, put your legacy first. Nobody wants to remember you like this."

It is Unclear if Mayweather Will Take Part in Another Exhibition

Golden Boy Promotions, meanwhile, has a big event in the works for Saudi Arabia

It is unclear if Mayweather will return for another exhibition, though considering his recent history — one that has seen him box Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, Don Moore, Mikuru Asakura, Deji Olatunjui, Aaron Chalmers, and John Gotti (twice), in the span of six years, it seems safe to assume there'll be more to come.

De la Hoya meanwhile does not officially have any pro boxing Golden Boy Promotions events lined up, according to the company website. However, ESPN reporter Salvador Rodriguez suggested the company is working with boxing financier Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season to put together a stacked card featuring Arnold Barboza Jr. vs Jose Carlos Ramirez, Gilberto Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith, William Smith against George Kambosos, Kenneth Sims vs Oscar Duarte, and Bektemir Melikuziev against Lester Martinez.