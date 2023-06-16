Highlights Oscar left Chelsea for the Chinese Super League for a record-breaking contract worth £400,000-per-week.

Despite his successful stint in China, his move has cost him his international career, and he hasn't added to his 48 caps since leaving Europe.

Oscar has earned over £145 million in wages alone during his seven years in China, making him one of the highest-paid footballers in the world.

Oscar was one of the first high-profile players to leave Europe for the money on offer elsewhere in world football. He departed Chelsea in 2017 for the riches of the Chinese Super League, becoming one of the best-paid footballers in history.

The Brazilian was one of the best midfielders in Europe at the time, impressing for Chelsea during his four-and-a-half-year stint. But many believed Oscar effectively ended his career as a 25-year-old when he opted for a move to Shanghai SIPG, being tempted by the crazy £400,000-per-week that was on offer. Football fans might be wondering what happened to the once exciting Brazilian prospect, so let's take a closer look.

Oscar at Chelsea

The Brazilian won two Premier League titles

Oscar arrived at Chelsea in 2012 as a relatively unknown quantity, signing from Brazilian club Internacional for around £25 million. It proved to be money well spent. In his very first start for the club, he scored twice against Juventus and Gianluigi Buffon in the Champions League - including one incredible effort. Not a bad way to introduce yourself.

He played 64 times in all competitions during his debut season, scoring 12 goals and helping the Blues to win the Europa League. Similar numbers followed during a trophyless 2013/14 season, where he scored 11 in 47 matches.

But during the 2014/15 campaign, Oscar lifted both the Premier League and League Cup under José Mourinho, scoring another seven goals. Things soon turned sour for Chelsea and Mourinho, although Oscar was still playing consistently under the Portuguese manager until his sacking in December 2015.

Antonio Conte was the next permanent manager but, midway through his first season in charge, Oscar was attracted by the finances of the Chinese Super League.

Oscar's Chelsea Statistics Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 131 21 25 Champions League 30 8 7 Europa League 9 1 0 Super Cup 2 0 0 Club World Cup 2 0 0 FA Cup 16 7 4 EFL Cup 12 1 1

Oscar's move to China

£400,000-a-week contract offer was too good to reject

Chelsea would go on to win the Premier League under Conte, but Oscar left for Shanghai in January for a reported £67 million, on a staggering £400,000-per-week contract. It made him one of the best-paid players in the world. Not only that, but he is still the most expensive signing in Chinese Super League history.

Despite numerous European clubs being interested in signing him, Oscar admitted that he thought about providing for his family, rather than his own career.

“China has incredible financial power and sometimes makes offers that players can’t refuse," he admitted. Oscar did say that he'd be interested in returning to Europe to continue playing at the highest level, but it's now been seven years...

The likes of Carlos Tevez, Hulk, Ezequiel Lavezzi, Marouane Fellaini, John Obi Mikel and Marko Arnautovic originally joined the Brazilian in the Chinese Super League, but Oscar is the highest-profile name to still remain in the division after it failed to reach the expected heights.

How Oscar has performed in China

The move has had its pros and cons

In total, Oscar has scored 61 goals in 210 appearances for Shanghai SIPG (now known as Shanghai Port F.C). He helped the club win the Super League in 2018, scoring 12 goals during that league season, and the Chinese FA Super Cup in 2019. However, he made headlines in 2017 when he was banned for eight matches for twice purposely kicking the ball into Guangzhou players.

But his move to China has cost his international career dearly, not adding to his 48 caps since leaving Europe. Footage of his time in China shows that Oscar appeared a level above his opponents at times - and it's perhaps hardly surprising:

Oscar's Shanghai Port Statistics Competition Games Goals Assists Chinese Super League 147 44 91 AFC Champions League 33 9 10 Chinese FA Super Cup 2 0 0 Chinese FA Cup 20 7 9

Oscar's earnings in China

Over £145m earned and counting

Oscar has been paid £400,000 per week for seven years. When you consider endorsements, that's a ridiculous amount of money. In wages alone, Oscar would have pocketed over £145 million. That's around four times more than he would have earned if he had remained in Europe. Can you really begrudge him moving to China?

Even with the struggles of the Chinese Super League, the ex-Chelsea ace has certainly made a fortune from his limited career in football. Whether he could have achieved bigger things in the sport is a different conversation, however.

Oscar's next steps

'It's a dream to come back to Chelsea'

Oscar is now 32, and it seems his career in Europe is over. However, earlier this year he admitted that he'd be interested in returning to Chelsea. In March, he said: "Of course, it’s a dream to come back to Chelsea because everyone knows the passion that I have for this club," he told talkSPORT.

"It’s the same passion I have for Shanghai. It’s the two clubs I have played at for a long period. I have a lot of good memories at Chelsea and I also have a lot of good memories of Shanghai. But I’m still here and I still have dreams to play for this team."

All statistics are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 24/03/24)