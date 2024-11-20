Manchester United are reportedly in talks to sign RB Salzburg youngster Oscar Gloukh, and he could be eyed as a replacement for Bruno Fernandes.

At the age of just 20, Gloukh has been labelled 'one of the most talented attacking midfielders in Europe' scoring goals and providing assists in Austria's top league. The youngster only moved to Salzburg from Maccabi Tel Aviv, back in his home country for Isreal, in 2023, and he's flourishing in the Austrian Football Bundesliga.

In the 2024/2025 season so far, Gloukh has scored five goals and provided two assists in nine appearances, playing a total of 586 minutes. The 20-year-old has also represented his country at senior level 18 times during his short career.

Gloukh Could be a Replacement for Fernandes

Man Utd are reportedly in talks

According to a report from Attacking Footy, Manchester United and Arsenal are in talks with Gloukh ahead of the January transfer window. No final decision has been made in regards to his future at Salzburg, but it's understood that he has plenty of interest and his next step will become clearer in the coming weeks.

Gloukh, described as a 'magician', has predominantly played as an attacking midfielder during his career, while also featuring out wide at times. Although he might not be at the level that is required to feature regularly right now for United, he could be a long-term option for the Red Devils as they look to build under new manager Ruben Amorim.

Oscar Gloukh - RB Salzburg League Statistics Games 53 Goals 14 Assists 14 Shots Per 90 2.48 Shots on Target Per 90 0.84

Mason Mount was signed by Erik ten Hag back in 2023 for a fee of around £55m from fellow Premier League side Chelsea, but it's not quite worked out for him so far at Old Trafford. This term, Mount has played just 146 minutes in England's top flight, while only featuring for 514 minutes in the whole of last season.

Amorim's system sees two players playing just behind the striker, and Gloukh could be a good fit. Fernandes is likely to be a candidate to play in this role, but at the age of 30, United will eventually need to find a long-term replacement.

Related Exclusive: £450,000-a-Week Man Utd Duo 'Fighting for Futures' Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw are already fighting for their futures under Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.

Fernandes Won't Be Around Forever

A replacement will eventually be needed

Fernandes' contract at Old Trafford isn't set to expire until 2027, but INEOS should be looking to find the next version of the Portuguese star. A huge problem that United have had in recent years is spending hefty fees on players, rather than investing in young talent from around the world.

The former Sporting CP midfielder signed for a fee which could total £68m, a huge price, certainly at the time. Securing the signature of a player like Gloukh from Salzburg will likely cost a fraction of that, and it gives him time to develop into a superstar, working alongside Fernandes before eventually taking over from the 30-year-old attacking midfielder.

All statistics via TransferMarkt and FBRef - correct as of 19/11/2024.