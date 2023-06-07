Oscar Piastri has come a long way to get into F1.

The Australian arrived on the grid for 2023 with a lot of expectation and hype around him, given his achievements in junior formulae, and he has shown plenty of promise with his performances so far, with him close to the pace of team-mate Lando Norris.

The McLaren car isn't quite where the team want it to be yet, of course, but in Norris and Piastri they have a driver line-up with an incredible amount of potential, and the pair just need to be given the machinery to show that off.

For Piastri, getting to F1 is already one dream realised, though, having moved from Australia at a young age eventually to a boarding school in Europe, in pursuit of racing professionally, and he's come a long way from having to watch the races on delay back home given the awkward GP start times in his country.

GIVEMESPORT sat down with Piastri recently to talk about that journey to F1, and we started with his first memories of the sport...

"I first started watching F1 in around 2009 and Mark [Webber] was at Red Bull at the time and so I sort of naturally followed him because he was Australian," says Piastri. "But when I first started watching I didn't really have anyone specific [as an idol.]

"Growing up in Australia, watching F1 was hard. All the races are at one or two in the morning so most of the time I was watching them as recordings after school on a Monday, so it was kind of difficult to watch live.

"I watched a lot of V8 Supercars in Australia but I didn't really have a favourite driver or anything. I just enjoyed watching the racing."

V8 Supercars are obviously hugely popular in Australia, alongside other big sports like cricket, rugby, and Aussie rules football.

Racing was always top of Piastri's agenda, however, though playing cricket and Aussie rules football also helped him find some of that competitive edge you need to succeed:

"Before I started racing, I really enjoyed playing Aussie rules football and cricket as well, but they all kind of got swallowed up by racing when I started.

"I wouldn't say I was ever good enough to make a career out of those sports, but I really enjoyed them and I think before I started racing, that's where sort of my passion for being competitive started and then that's sort of what translated into racing in the end.

"I still enjoy watching them when I can, like every Christmas going home to Australia and watching summer cricket there, which is always nice. I always looked up to the cricketers - Ricky Ponting was kind of a hero of mine in some ways. I was lucky enough to get a photo with him many years ago, and some of the Aussie Rules football players as well."

Racing quickly became Piastri's main passion, though, even if he admits that F1 was not an initial goal until it became quite possible once he was just one step away:

"When I first started [racing] it was mainly for the enjoyment. But of course there was always the end goal of being able to drive race cars for a living. Even up until quite late into my career, that was always the first goal - just to be able to drive race cars professionally. It wasn't really until Formula Two where the reality of being able to call F1 a goal instead of a dream really kicked in.

“I think if there was a turning point, it was probably when I started finishing towards the front in Australia, and I started winning a couple of races here and there and finishing in the top three of championships and stuff, and then went to Europe and fully committed to going down that route. Whether I believed it [was possible] or not, at the time, I don't know.

“There's obviously a very big commitment at that point when you move halfway across the world without family and stuff. So I knew at that point that I really wanted to become a professional because, firstly, that's what I want to do anyway, but, secondly, now I'm sacrificing seeing my family, and stuff like that to be able to do this - which was a sacrifice I was more than willing to make. I'd say moving to Europe was quite a big moment."

For many non-European racing drivers, making the move to the continent is always one of the most significant steps you can make in your career and, as Piastri says, it represents a potential crossroads moment where you're either all-in or you end up going back home to pursue something there.

Piastri attended a boarding school, and revealed how that would help him avoid getting totally consumed by trying to make it in racing:

"I was with my dad for the first six months [in Europe] when I was 14/15. And then basically we got to the point where I was doing reasonably well, not amazing but good enough to keep going in Europe and we sort of had the decision of either stay in Europe and go to boarding school or go home.

"My dad wanted to go back to Australia to be with my family, and just live his life as well, which is very understandable. So it was a decision of stay in Europe and go to boarding school, or come back to Australia, and try and pursue a career there in Supercars really.

"I chose the option of staying in Europe and went to boarding school for four years, which, in hindsight, was actually a very good decision.

It would allow me to continue my education, which was a good thing, and it gave me something to focus on away from racing as well.

"In the first six months [before boarding school,] I was kind of doing online school when I could, and thinking about racing pretty much every other hour apart from that, so you can get yourself into some rabbit holes with that.

"I think having boarding school to focus on other things gave me a bit of, I guess, breathing room from racing. Since leaving school, I've always tried to keep myself entertained in some way outside of racing, as well. I think that was a very big moment and a very good decision in the end!”

Very good indeed, because Piastri has already achieved several of the dreams any racing driver has when their career starts out.

He's packed a lot into his 22 years and is showing that he belongs on the grid in F1 this season, which is about all he could have hoped for in his rookie campaign.

It's been a fascinating rise and journey for F1's youngest star to get to this point, and all the signs are that there's a lot more to come before he leaves.