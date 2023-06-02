F1 is in Spain this weekend at a more conventional race track after a season opening comprising several street circuits.

The sport has added several street tracks in recent years to the calendar, meaning there is now a real mix of permanent and temporary venues on the schedule.

Indeed, over the first couple of months of the campaign we have raced in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Azerbaijan and, of course, Monaco and all are street circuits to a varying level of degree.

Miami is also a different kind of temporary venue as it winds its way around the Hard Rock Stadium and, for a rookie like Oscar Piastri, it's surely been a challenging time - on top of the usual battles a newcomer faces - with plenty of new tracks to learn along the way.

We're heading now, bar Canada in a couple of weeks, into the European stretch of the season, though, and Piastri obviously has plenty of experience around the likes of the Circuit de Catalunya Barcelona, the Red Bull Ring, and Silverstone from his time in junior formulae, so that should give him a bit of a boost moving into the summer.

Ahead of the Spanish GP weekend, GIVEMESPORT asked Piastri how he was feeling about getting the chance now to drive in more familiar surroundings:

"Yeah, it'll be nice, especially this weekend to come back to a track that's more familiar to me," he said.

"Compared to some of the other places like Baku, Monaco, Miami, to not have to learn the track as well, or with Baku and Monaco, not having to try and keep it out of the walls as well.

"I think in terms of trying to execute a lap or a weekend, the difference goes from, a risk of putting it in the wall to a risk of not pushing that last little bit.

"A mistake around a track like this can cost you more in lap-time than it would in maybe Monaco where I think after each session, everybody probably says they could have done this or that a bit better.

"Here, it's a bit easier to be able to limit. So the penalty for getting it wrong in lap-time terms could actually be harsher. But hopefully getting up to speed is a bit easier."

Piastri has had a strong start to the season for McLaren with him showing good pace and close to Lando Norris in terms of performance.

Not bad considering the challenges the opening few rounds have thrown up, and it'll be fascinating to see how he goes here.