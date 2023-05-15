Oscar Piastri says McLaren are working as hard as possible to move up the pecking order this year in F1, with the midfield battle currently very closely fought, and that 'a lot of upgrades are coming.'

The Australian has had a decent start to his first ever campaign in F1, with him close to Lando Norris in terms of pace and also off of the mark in the championship standings, as he scored at his home race in Melbourne at the start of April.

Overall for McLaren, this year has been a difficult one so far, but they are gradually bringing upgrades to the car and they know the key weaknesses of the MCL60, such as in off-throttle and off-brake periods.

Piastri has still caught the eye positively, meanwhile, and says that the team is working hard to get an edge in a midfield fight that is very tight, with plenty of upgrades on the way:

"As a team, obviously, we aren't where we want to be, but I think throughout the course of the year we've got a lot of upgrades coming and we have the car now that we would have liked to have started [this season] with," he told GIVEMESPORT.

"We're trying our hardest to outperform and out-upgrade everyone else to get our way back to the front. I think in terms of lap time difference we're closer than we ever have been but so is the rest of the field. It's an exciting time and I think really small changes and really small gains can alter the order quite a bit at the moment.

"There's obviously a bit of a gap to Red Bull and the next three teams behind them but then the rest of us are all super close, so even at this point just getting us out of that is important."

In terms of his individual performance, meanwhile, the Australian is happy with how he's moving along - though admits there's still naturally more to learn in his rookie year:

"I think the start of the year has been good for me personally - obviously I'm in my dream scenario of being in F1.

"I think on my side I've got a lot of things to learn about the sport, and I'm just getting back up to speed after the year out, so I think I've got plenty of things on my plate for me to focus on."

McLaren had upgrades in Baku and are expected to bring further ones before the summer break as they bid to try and close the gap to the four fastest teams on the grid: Red Bull, Ferrari, Aston Martin, and Mercedes.

Look out for more of our exclusive chat with Oscar Piastri in the coming days!