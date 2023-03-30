South African Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, who was convicted of murder in 2014, could leave prison in the coming weeks if a parole board decides to release him.

Pistorius, who has served half of his 13-year sentence for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp will be told on Friday if the parole board has decided to release him from prison.

What happened to Oscar Pistorius?

In February 2013, the Olympic and Paralympic sprinter killed his girlfriend, law graduate and model Steenkamp, when he shot her four times through the bathroom door of his house in Pretoria, South Africa.

The trial saw state prosecutors accuse the Blade Runner of deliberately killing Steenkamp in a rage of anger and jealousy.

He denied the accusation, instead vowing he was deeply in love and was attempting to protect her when he shot through the bathroom door as he believed an intruder was hiding there.

During the trial, the judge found there was no evidence that Pistorius had wanted to kill Steenkamp, but found him guilty of culpable homicide, a lesser crime.

Following an appeal by prosecutors, the athlete was later convicted of murder and his sentence was increased to 13 years in prison.

Is Oscar Pistorius getting out of prison?

South African offenders are automatically eligible for parole consideration after serving half of their sentence and a parole hearing will take place in prison in the administrative capital of Pretoria on Friday.

Many legal experts and domestic violence campaigners felt the initial verdict and sentence of six years was surprising and prompted outrage at the time.

The trial judge was criticised for failing to answer what many considered to be the key legal question of whether any reasonable person should have foreseen that firing many bullets through a door was likely to cause death, whoever was on the other side.

Pistorius became a household name when he reached the semi-finals of the 400m at the 2012 Olympics in London.

From 11 months old, he was a double amputee below the knee, and he inspired millions around the world with his dedication to reach the highest levels of sport.

Last year, he met Steenkamp’s parents June and Barry in a process authorities claimed was aimed to ensure inmates “acknowledge the harm they have caused to their victims and the society at large.”

The Steenkamps previously called for Pistorius to remain in prison for the rest of his life and June will attend the hearing to make representations to the parole board who will be determining if the Blade Runner has been rehabilitated or still poses a danger to society.

Parole decisions are usually known on the day of the hearing or a day later, but Nxumalo of the correctional services believes the decision may not be taken on the same day due to the legal and administrative processes surrounding this case.