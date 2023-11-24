Highlights Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius is set to be released on parole in January, 11 years after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Pistorius was found guilty of murder after shooting Steenkamp multiple times through a door on Valentine's Day in 2013

Steenkamp's mother did not oppose the parole, but expressed concerns about Pistorius' anger issues and the safety of women who come into contact with him.

Former South African Paralympian Oscar Pistorius is set to be freed on parole in January, 11 years after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, it has been revealed.

Pistorius was found guilty of murder after he killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp back in 2013, despite pleading his innocence and claiming it was an accident and an act of self defence. The athlete shot Steenkamp multiple times through a door on Valentine’s Day in 2013. He later claimed he believed she had been a burglar.

The case of Oscar Pistorius

Initially, Pistorius was found not guilty of murder and sentenced to five years in 2014, later released on house arrest. However, in 2015, the decision was overturned, and he was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 13 years in prison. The 2014 trial hit headlines during the height of Pistorious’ fame and caught the attention of the world.

Now, aged 37, Pistorius was denied parole in March earlier this year after it was found he had not completed the minimum detention period required to be considered for parole. He will now be granted parole on the 5th of January and the parole will last until the 5th of December 2029, according to Sky News. It is also reported that he will spend his parole at a family member’s mansion in Pretoria, according to the AP. The same location he stayed at during the trial.

Reeva Steenkamp's mother's response to the news

In response, Steenkamp’s mother said she did not oppose the parole as her statement was read out by a family friend outside the prison. She didn't, however, attend the hearing as she said she “simply couldn’t muster the energy to face him again at this stage.”

She also wondered whether the Paralympian's "huge anger issues" were truly dealt with during his time in prison, adding that she would potentially be "concerned for the safety of any woman" who now comes into contact with him.

This isn't the first time Mrs Steenkamp has spoken out about the incident in recent years, as she released the following statement when her husband sadly passed away: "My dear Barry left this world utterly devastated by the thought that he had failed to protect his daughter... I've no doubt that he died of a broken heart."

Oscar Pistorius' career as an athlete

Pistorius had both his legs amputated as an 11-month-old baby due to a congenital defect which meant that he was born without a fibula bone in either of his legs.

During his career, he became known as “The Blade Runner” due to his prosthetic blades, and was a two-time national champion. He rose to fame at the 2012 London Olympics when he became the first double amputee to ever compete in an Olympic track event. He ran the 4x400 relay in the finals, but his team did not medal.