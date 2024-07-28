Highlights Oscar Schmidt was the greatest basketball player to never play in the NBA, but excelled on an international level.

The 20th century saw the game of basketball evolve from a little-known game into a worldwide sport. Its growth came courtesy of the various stars who showcased their athletic ability and thrived on the court, drawing more eyes to the game.

Naturally, that attention allowed the NBA to emerge as the primary basketball league, and to this day, it continues to attract the top basketball talent of the world. It has cemented its place as the world’s premier basketball league, with all of the top basketball athletes flocking to its courts.

In extremely rare instances, however, dominant basketball players have emerged in other parts of the world and have gone on to not play for the NBA, for various reasons. This was the exact scenario of the world’s greatest international basketball players, Oscar Schmidt, who graced the world with his basketball prowess without ever playing a single game in the NBA.

Best in Brazil

Schmidt quickly rose as Brazil’s best basketball player

Oscar Schmidt is the greatest basketball player to have never played in the NBA. The Brazilian was born in the city of Natal, Rio Grande do Norte in 1959 and grew up playing basketball at various youth clubs.

It was already apparent that Schmidt possessed a basketball prowess those around him lacked, as he lit up youth basketball, setting numerous scoring records. At the age of 16, Schmidt would begin his professional career with the Brazilian Championship club S.E. Palmeiras.

With them, he would win the São Paolo State Championship in 1974, and three years later in 1977, the Brazilian Championship. The 6-foot-9 power forward would see continued success with E.C. Sírio, another basketball club, with which he won more championships in 1978 and 1979.

1979 would see Schmidt gain success on the international stage for the first time, when he won the FIBA International Cup. FIBA is the governing body of international basketball, and he came in clutch in the final game, scoring 42 points to ensure his country the victory.

Only NBA Stint

Schmidt almost played in the NBA, but ultimately rejected the offer

The 1980s would see Schmidt play for a variety of international teams, including Spanish and Italian clubs, further refining his extraordinary basketball skills and sharpening his resume. In 1984, Schmidt would finally get a chance to play for the highest level of basketball in the world, the NBA, but his opportunity did not last long.

In the sixth round of the 1984 NBA Draft, at the age of 25, Schmidt was drafted by the New Jersey Nets 131st overall. It was an exciting time for many as the world’s greatest international player at the time would finally get a chance to show the NBA what he was made of — until he didn’t.

Schmidt played with the Nets during training camp and even the preseason. However, at the time, NBA players were not allowed to play for national teams (this would not be allowed until 1989), and Schmidt was set on continuing his career with Brazil.

Additionally, the contract offered by the Nets was for considerably less money than Schmidt made at the time playing in Italy. For that reason, combined with the fact that he would no longer be allowed to play for the Brazilian national team, Schmidt declined the Nets’ offer for a full-time guaranteed contract, officially ending any chance of an NBA tenure.

Continued Success

Schmidt found continued success through age 45 despite avoiding the NBA

Following his rejection of an NBA contract, Schmidt would go on to continue his international career. He would go on to represent Brazil in several Summer Olympics , setting numerous scoring records in those games.

In the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, Schmidt would partake in seven games, putting up a total of 169 points, though he failed to win a medal. The 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, however, would be his greatest performance yet.

In that iteration of the international tournament, Schmidt would go on to score a total of 338 points in eight games, averaging an impressive 42.3 points per game. During this run, Schmidt put up the greatest scoring performance in Olympic basketball history when he dropped 55 points during a game against Spain.

Once again, however, he and the Brazilian national team would fall short of winning a medal – he put the country on his back, but could not carry them the whole way through.

Oscar Schmidt - 1988 Summer Olympics Stats Category Stats Total PTS 338 PPG 42.2 FG% 56.9% 3PM-A 35-63 3P% 55.6%

Schmidt’s Olympic career was not finished, however. He would also partake in the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Spain, scoring 198 points in eight games, an average of 24.7 points per game. He would actually put up a better performance four years later in the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, where he would score 219 points in eight games, an average of 27.3 points per game.

Following that year’s Olympics, Schmidt would officially retire at the age of 38, though he would continue playing small-level basketball until 2003 at the age of 45. He finished his Olympic career as the greatest basketball player in its history, becoming the all-time scorer with 1,093 total points, the only player to ever amass more than 1,000 points.

The Brazilian legend had the longest career of any basketball player in history, playing from 1974 to 2003, a career spanning 29 years. He racked up a total of 49,973 career points, which was the all-time high for any basketball player in history until LeBron James surpassed him recently. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013, despite having never played in the NBA.

Despite speculation that Schmidt avoided playing in the NBA out of fear that his stats would decrease due to the higher level of competition (he mostly played against non-NBA players), there is no denying the greatness of Oscar Schmidt, the best basketball player to never grace the NBA’s courts.