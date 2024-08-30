Victor Osimhen's future remains up in the air, with the player now expected not to go through with a move to Al-Ahli, with either a switch to Chelsea or remaining at Napoli on the cards, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

An agreement between the Serie A outfit and the Middle Eastern club has been reached, although the striker has yet to give the green light on the transfer.

It's understood that Osimhen favours a move to Chelsea, and will likely hold out for that deal until the late stages of tonight's deadline, or will alternatively choose to stay at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Osimhen 'Prioritising' Chelsea

The forward doesn't want to move to Saudi Arabia

Having netted 15 Serie A goals last season, Osimhen would've expected to be the subject of major interest from several top clubs this summer. However, such widespread interest hasn't materialised, and he's now facing a last minutes decision between three different options.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs provided a late update on the Nigerian's situation:

"As of the early evening on deadline day, the Al-Ahli deal is in standby. Even though there is full agreement on the financials between the clubs, the player has not given the green light and is prioritising either agreeing terms with Chelsea or alternatively staying at Napoli. Those appear to be the only two choices at this stage - Chelsea or Napoli - not Al-Ahli anymore. PSG haven't come in, which is very much to be expected."

Chelsea Expected to Sign Sancho

The Blues' busy summer continues

While it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can get a deal over the line for Osimhen, their other significant deadline day target, Jadon Sancho, is edging closer to a switch to Stamford Bridge. The West Londoners have reportedly reached a 'total agreement' with Manchester United for the England international.

Despite already signing the likes of Pedro Neto, João Félix and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this summer, the Blues were eager to add one more offensive option to their armoury, with Todd Boehly and the club's hierarchy identifying Sancho as an attractive option. The winger had become surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, and thus Chelsea pounced on this market opportunity.