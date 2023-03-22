There aren't many better strikers in world football right now than Victor Osimhen.

Perhaps only Manchester City's goal machine Erling Braut Haaland can lay claim to being superior.

Osimhen is enjoying a remarkable 2022/23 season with Napoli and is one of the main reasons why the team are cruising to the Serie A title.

The Nigeria international has scored 25 goals in 29 games across all competitions, with 21 of the strikes coming in league action.

Osimhen is unsurprisingly leading the race for the Serie A Golden Boot - and it seems only injury can prevent him from winning the accolade.

Osimhen is on the radar of Premier League teams

Osimhen's exceptional form is attracting the interest of Europe's elite.

Manchester United are said to be long-term admirers of the former Lille man, and a summer move for him is "one to watch".

But Osimhen will not come cheap, especially given his new valuation over on Transfermarkt.

The website's latest update has made Napoli's talisman one of the most valuable players in the world.

So, how does Osimhen compare in that regard to other superstars from the continent of Africa?

Let's take a look...

10. Sebastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund & Ivory Coast) - €35 million

9. Franck Kessie (Barcelona & Ivory Coast) - €35 million

8. Ibrahim Sangare (PSV Eindhoven & Ivory Coast) - €35 million

7. Thomas Partey (Arsenal & Ghana) - €38 million

6. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli & Cameroon) - €40 million

5. Ismael Bennacer (AC Milan & Algeria) - €40 million

4. Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich & Senegal) - €60 million

3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool & Egypt) - €70 million

2. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain & Morocco) - €70 million

1. Victor Osimhen (Napoli & Nigeria) - €100 million

Yeah, it's not even close at the top now!

Osimhen is one of just 10 footballers who're currently valued at €100 million or more - and he's the only representative on that list from Serie A.

The striker's partner-in-crime at Napoli, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, has been elevated to the Italian top-flight's second-most valuable player following his breakthrough campaign.

Kvaratskhelia's record in terms of goals and assists in 2022/23 is quite something, just like Osimhen.

The Georgian winger boasts 14 goals and 16 assists from 30 appearances.

And like Osimhen, he's now on the radar of every big club...