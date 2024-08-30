After a protracted transfer saga, Victor Osimhen will stay at Napoli for this season, and will not be joining Chelsea, according to Sky Sports reporter Gianluca DiMarzio.

Osimhen had been heavily linked with a move to Saudi side Al-Ahli, but was said to be prioritising a switch to Chelsea, who were interested in acquiring him. However, likely due to his excessive wage demands and complications in negotiations with suitors, the striker will now remain at Napoli until at least January.

It's understood that the Serie A club were keen to sanction a sale for the Nigerian this summer, and even signed Romelu Lukaku to replace the prolific number nine, but ultimately a deal hasn't materialised.

Osimhen to Remain at Napoli

The striker was demanding excessive wages

After netting 15 Serie A goals last season, a player of Osimhen's calibre, who experienced a productive campaign of this nature, could've expected several top European clubs to be chasing him. However, it's believed that the 25-year-old was demanding suitors to pay him upwards of £500,000, likely detering several potentially interested clubs.

The Blues were said to be in for the player, looking to acquire him to compete with the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu. With negotiations left too late, a deal hasn't come to fruition, with DiMarzio confirming on X that the Nigeria international will remain at the Diego Armando Stadium for at least another six months:

Chalobah Set to Leave Chelsea

The defender is close to joining Palace

In what has been a busy transfer deadline day at Stamford Bridge, with the club locked in talks with Osimhen, Jadon Sancho and looking for a move for Raheem Sterling, academy graduate Trevoh Chaobah is also on the verge of a move away from Cobham.

Crystal Palace have reached an agreement to sign Chalobah on a season-long loan. The 25-year-old has fallen out of favour at Chelsea, with Enzo Maresca banishing him from first-team training in an attempt to push him out the door. Now, however, a move to Palace is on the verge of completion, expected to join the Eagles on deadline day along with Eddie Nketiah.