Highlights West Bromwich Albion face competition in signing Calum Chambers from Aston Villa. Other Championship clubs are also interested.

Chambers is a versatile player with Premier League experience. He can play multiple positions and would be a valuable addition to any Championship squad.

Wages could be a factor in the deal, as Chambers currently earns £50k per week.

West Bromwich Albion could face late competition in the race to sign Aston Villa defender Calum Chambers, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The former England man could be one of the final deals on transfer deadline day but Jones has warned that the Baggies aren't alone in trying to lure him away from Villa Park.

Baggies made deadline day enquiry

The Daily Mail reported on deadline day morning that West Brom had made an enquiry into signing the versatile defender, with Villa boss Unai Emery already confirming publicly that Chambers would be allowed to leave the club for the right offer this month.

No move has materialised just yet but with mere hours of the January transfer window remaining, it appears Chambers could well be on the move. As well as the Baggies, Hull City have been tentatively mentioned as a potential landing spot.

Journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu claimed on X that the Tigers had made a bid for the former Arsenal man - as covered by Sport Witness - but his tweet has since been deleted.

Competition for late deal

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones warned that while West Brom are the most 'talked about' club when it comes to signing Chambers, some of their Championship rivals are also interested in signing the 6 foot defender.

"There has been Championship interest. I know West Brom are the club most talked about right now. But there are a few other clubs sniffing around that situation. Because Calum Chambers is a very versatile player, a very capable player. He doesn't fit in at Aston Villa but there are plenty of clubs that he could do a job for."

A shrewd signing at the Hawthorns

As far as last-minute January deadline day additions go, Chambers is a strong one for a Championship club. He's well established at Premier League level with nearly 200 appearances in the competition and has featured in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League throughout his career as well.

Chambers comes with good pedigree and can play in a variety of roles, namely right-back, centre-back and defensive midfield. He'd be a fantastic option coming off the bench to see out games, while the unforgiving nature of the Championship calendar will likely oblige a level of rotation that sees the 29-year-old get a fair share of starts as well.

Strikers and attacking midfielders are naturally more glamorous and exciting signings as far as supporters are concerned. But Chambers is a Premier League level player, so to have him in the squad for a promotion push will be a massive boost to Baggies boss Carlos Corberan.

That's why - as Jones aludes to - West Brom aren't the only club interested in a last-minute deal for the defender. Bearing in mind rival interest from elsewhere, wages could well be a factor. He's currently paid £50k per week at Aston Villa and the club that can come closest to matching that most likely has the best chance of signing him before the transfer window slams shut.