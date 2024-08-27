Otto Wallin believes that Tyson Fury would be the favourite in the dream all-UK heavyweight fight with compatriot Anthony Joshua if the match-up ever came to be.

The Swede can vouch for both fighters' might, having faced both of them in recent years, and when being asked about the topic by The Sun earlier this year, he gave his thoughts on the potential superfight and who would come out on top.

“I feel like Joshua is a very good fighter, very good power, a very good counter puncher. I feel like he definitely has a shot with Fury. And you just never know what Tyson Fury shows up. I still had a hard time going against Tyson in that fight. But, the fights, if you compare it, my fight against Joshua was a lot tougher than the one I had against Fury. That doesn’t mean everything, but I give Joshua more of a chance than I did before. But I still would probably pick Fury as the favourite.”

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

If both Brits win their next fights, a superfight could finally happen

The thought of the UK's top two heavyweight fighters facing each other is still a salivating one for fans, and has been for quite some time now, though, it has yet to come to fruition. Sadly, if we're being realistic, it doesn't look like it'll happen in the near-future either, with both fighters having their eyes elsewhere as of right now.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson Fury & Anthony Joshua have both fought Wladimir Klitschko, Dillian Whyte, Otto Wallin, Francis Ngannou, and Oleksandr Usyk.

However, if both the Gypsy King and AJ do win their next respective bouts against Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois, perhaps a battle of the Brits for the world heavyweight titles may take place next year. Of course, nothing is confirmed yet, and both heavyweights have to overcome their next opponents first, but should they do that, all roads would lead to an all-British affair for the throne of the heavyweight division.

Otto Wallin's Experience Fighting Fury & Joshua

He lost on points to Fury, but was stopped by AJ years later

Wallin knows first-hand just how impressive both men are in their discipline, with both of his two losses in a strong professional career having been dealt at the hands of the UK pair. But credit needs to be given as he made strong efforts in both defeats.

Anthony Joshua & Tyson Fury's professional boxing records (as of 27/08/24) Anthony Joshua Tyson Fury Fights 31 36 Wins 25 34 Losses 3 1 Draws 0 1

The 33-year-old Swede fought Fury back in 2019 as the then-former unified heavyweight champion was gearing up for his second scrap with Deontay Wilder for the WBC championship. While Fury did come out on top as many expected, Wallin defied expectations by pushing the Brit through all 12 rounds, only to fall short via unanimous decision.

Fast-forward to this past December (2023), and it was Joshua's turn to face All-in inside the ring. This time, the victory was more convincing, however, as Joshua's devastating attacks led to a corner retirement and a second career loss for Wallin prior to the start of the sixth round.

While it is interesting to see Wallin give the edge in the match-up to Fury, considering Joshua had the stronger performance, the Fury bout was four years earlier to the Joshua one, so it would be difficult to make a direct comparison from there. Wallin believes that Fury's unpredictability gives him an edge, but Joshua has the power to win as well.

For his own upcoming schedule, Wallin has only recently returned from a break after his Joshua defeat, with a winning return against Onoriode Ehwarieme to pick up some momentum back in July. No future fight is currently scheduled for the 27-2-1 Swedish fighter, but expect him to be back in the ring soon.