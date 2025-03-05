Ousmane Dembele has never played in the Premier League but the Paris Saint-Germain superstar once snubbed the chance to follow in the footsteps of two Liverpool legends. He had the world watching in 2017, including Jurgen Klopp, who was keen to bring him to Anfield to help him continue transforming the Reds back into one of Europe's elite.

The French winger met with Klopp in Paris but told the German coach that he'd 'made up his mind' to join Borussia Dortmund from Stade Rennes. It's a case of what could have been for Dembele, who spent just one season at Signal Iduna Park before heading to Barcelona in a £135.5 million deal.

Dembele was one of the most exciting talents in Europe, but his move to Barca failed to pan out due to constant injury issues. A controversial £43.5 million move to PSG in the summer of 2023 has proven to be the right decision, becoming a talismanic figure much like the seven players he named as his 'favourites' to watch, including a Liverpool duo.

Steven Gerrard

England