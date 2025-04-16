Paris Saint-Germain secured a spot in this season’s Champions League semi-finals after defeating Aston Villa across both legs with a score of 5-4 – but the reason why Ousmane Dembele didn't take the Player of the Match award has been revealed.

The Ligue 1 outfit, managed by Luis Enrique, entered the second leg of their Europe top table encounter as heavy favourites to advance after coming from behind to win the first leg 3-1 in the French capital – but it was far from an easy night at the office, they came to learn.

PSG took control of the second leg and stormed into a 2-0 lead within 27 minutes until Youri Tielemans, John McGinn and Ezri Konsa were all on hand to give the hosts a glimmer of hope in terms of securing passage into the semi-finals. It was not to be.

For his part to play in Mendes’ goal, after he picked the ball up on the right-hand side, waited patiently for the right option before picking out the marauding left-back, the 27-year-old was awarded the Player of the Match award by UEFA chiefs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aston Villa became the first team to score three goals in a single game against PSG this season.

As snapped below in the customary pitch-side photographs, Dembele had a face like thunder as he posed with his gong. In fact, emerging footage has shown Dembele straight-up refusing to take the award home before storming down the Villa Park tunnel.

His blank expression when pictured with the award, combined with the fact that he rejected the chance to take it home with him, raised eyebrows – and he’s now insinuated the reasoning behind snubbing the Player of the Match award.