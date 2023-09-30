Highlights West Ham have made impressive signings during the summer transfer window to replace Declan Rice and show ambition in the Premier League.

Journalist Dean Jones believes that West Ham have little chance of signing Ousmane Dembele from PSG as it would be a step down for him.

West Ham could be interested in signing Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior as a future investment for the wide area.

West Ham United may be looking to bring in reinforcements during the summer transfer window, but journalist Dean Jones has poured cold water on one rumour, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

If the Hammers want to go to the next level at the London Stadium, they could be in the market for new signings.

West Ham United transfer news - Latest

West Ham enjoyed an impressive summer transfer window, dealing with the difficult task of having to replace Declan Rice, who joined fellow Premier League side Arsenal. James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez were brought in to play deeper in midfield, with Mohammed Kudus also signed as a more attacking option. Although losing Rice certainly wasn't ideal, replacing him adequately was pivotal and the capital club have managed to do just that.

There are certainly areas of the pitch where West Ham are still a little light, and journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Hammers 'missed a trick' by not bringing in Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri. David Moyes' current striker options are Danny Ings and Michail Antonio, but both players have struggled to stay fit in the past, so maybe another body in attack would have been a smart idea.

The additions of Alvarez and Kudus in particular were a huge statement from the club. Both players have been linked with moves to Champions League level sides in the past, but it's proof that West Ham are showing plenty of ambition and aren't willing to settle for being a bottom-half Premier League club. As a result, we could see the Hammers making some interesting moves in the upcoming transfer windows.

There's no chance in hell West Ham can sign £44m star

According to the Mirror, West Ham are among the clubs showing interest in Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembele, who signed for the French club for a fee of around £44m in the summer transfer window. The report claims that Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are also monitoring his situation, so it could be a difficult race for West Ham to win.

Jones has suggested that West Ham have very little chance of securing Dembele's signature, as it would be too much of a step down. The journalist adds that Dembele is determined to make things work at PSG and he would be amazed if he's considering a departure already. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It would be a hell of a coup if West Ham could get Ousmane Dembele but I don't think there's a chance in hell that they're going to manage to do it. I mean, Dembele had a big decision to make leaving Barcelona and going to PSG didn't seem too much of a step down. But to suddenly decide to go to West Ham from there, whichever way you want to look at it, is a big climb down from going to those two clubs to West Ham. I know people are looking at Dembele's stats so far, and you're thinking well, his outputs not great at PSG, but this is a player that is completely determined to make sure that the transfer works out. He's a fantastic footballer. PSG are signing a different type of player at the moment, and they're really hopeful that Dembele fits in as part of that. So I'll be amazed if Dembele is thinking of leaving just yet."

West Ham could eye £17m Dembele alternative

The dream of signing Dembele could be short-lived, but it's a sign that West Ham could be in the market for a winger in the next transfer window. Jarrod Bowen has been linked with a move away from the club, with Liverpool reportedly considering making a move as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, which would leave Moyes short in the wide area.

According to reports in Italy, West Ham were interested in signing Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior during the summer transfer window, with the Serie A club wanting around £17m.

Samuel Iling-Junior - Career Stats Appearances 112 Minutes 6823 Goals 21 Assists 23 All stats according to Transfermarkt

A move failed to materialise, but considering he's only 19 years old, it could be one West Ham are monitoring for the future. The Islington-born youngster is already featured for Juventus' first team, despite his age, so he's clearly got a lot of potential. Although Iling-Junior might not be at the level to replace Bowen or start ahead of him in the near future, it could be a smart long-term investment from the Hammers.

Read More: David Moyes' First Five Signings After Returning To West Ham - Where Are They Now?