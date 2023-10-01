Highlights Offloading Declan Rice allowed West Ham to strengthen their midfield options and be ambitious in the transfer market.

West Ham could continue to spend and add quality to their squad in future transfer windows.

The door may be open for West Ham to sign Ousmane Dembele, but they will have competition from Arsenal and Tottenham. However, West Ham can offer regular first-team football to reignite Dembele's career.

West Ham United could continue to be aggressive in the transfer market, as journalist Paul Brown provides some insight to GIVEMESPORT on their chances of securing one ambitious target.

Offloading Declan Rice allowed the Hammers to have some wiggle room in the summer transfer window.

Losing Rice certainly wouldn't have been ideal for West Ham fans after he came through their academy and quickly become a favourite at the London Stadium. However, when a player wants to go and push himself by playing Champions League football, it's difficult to stand in his way, especially when you receive a hefty £105m fee for them.

The sale allowed West Ham to be ambitious in the transfer market, bringing in the likes of Mohammed Kudus, James Ward-Prowse, and Edson Alvarez, making their options in the middle of the park stronger. After a disappointing season in the Premier League, despite winning the Europa Conference League, the Hammers will want to improve this term and start competing in the top half of the table.

To do so, they may need to further reinforce their squad in the upcoming transfer windows, and after securing Champions League level players such as Kudus and Alvarez, they could look to continue their ambitious spending and add more quality to their squad.

Journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT during the summer transfer window that there was friction between David Moyes and technical director Tim Steidten regarding the West Ham duo disagreeing on targets. It will be interesting to see whether they can put their differences aside in future windows to secure the right players. Moyes is known for his old-school approach in management, whereas Steidten might be looking to scout the best young talent from around Europe.

The door could be open for David Moyes to sign £97m star

According to the Mirror, West Ham are among the clubs considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembele. The report claims that Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are also keen, despite the French international joining PSG just a few weeks ago.

Brown has suggested that West Ham do have to be careful regarding Financial Fair Play regulations as they're not a club who makes a huge amount of money. The journalist adds that the door could be open for West Ham to secure the signature of Dembele, who once moved to Barcelona for an initial fee of £97m. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"That might open the door to a team like West Ham in January or in the summer, we'll see. I do think West Ham are still quite ambitious in the transfer market. Everyone knew they had the money from the Declan Rice deal to spend. They're not a club that makes a huge amount of money so they do have to be careful when it comes to FFP, but I do think you'll see West Ham continue to try and be aggressive and ambitious in the transfer market over the next couple of windows."

Dembele hasn't kicked on since his move to Barcelona and most recently PSG. The French forward was widely regarded as one of the brightest talents in Europe one day, and it would certainly be an impressive coup if the Hammers can secure his signature.

Could West Ham secure the signature of Dembele?

It certainly won't be easy if Arsenal and Spurs also step up their interest in the former Borussia Dortmund man. However, the Hammers are more likely to be able to offer regular first-team football and give Dembele a chance to reignite his career in the Premier League. Considering the fact that he hasn't developed as expected, the likes of Arsenal and Spurs might not be willing to take a risk on Dembele, so it could be a good chance for West Ham to swoop in.

Career League Stats Ousmane Dembele Jarrod Bowen Starts 133 237 Goals 42 84 Assists 51 37 Progressive Carries (Per 90) 7.30 2.78 Key Passes (Per 90) 2.54 1.22 Successful Take-Ons (Per 90) 3.57 1.41 Stats according to FBref

If Moyes is capable of unlocking the form Dembele has produced in the past, then it could be a good move for all parties. There will certainly be concerns as to whether Dembele would be willing to take a risk and join a club who aren't guaranteed to be competing in Europe next season, but the attraction of the Premier League can often convince players to join these sorts of sides.