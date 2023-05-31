We’re seeing now more than ever the utilisation of the free agent market as a byproduct of transfer sum inflation, with the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Phillipe Coutinho’s astronomical transfer fees as major catalysts of such a transition.

For the players and clubs alike, the free market has become a breeding ground for talent discovery - and clubs will be flocking to get a taste of what’s on offer this summer.

Here is the best “out of contract” XI available in summer 2023…

GK - David de Gea

Reuters

With initial talks stalling over a new contract, and concerns over where David de Gea would feature in Erik ten Hag’s plans, the Spanish shot-stopper is looking likely to renew his contract at Old Trafford.

A dodgy fax machine away from signing on the dotted line for Real Madrid in 2015, De Gea is now the longest-serving player at Manchester United. As Phil Jones departs, De Gea also remains the last man standing from the Fergie era.

RB - Héctor Bellerín

Reuters

Just a few years ago, the Spaniard was one of the hottest prospects in world football.

Tipped for big things, Héctor Bellerín’s progression has been far from linear, and since his north London farewell, has played for a string of clubs, including Real Betis and Barcelona.

Now at Sporting Lisbon, having signed from the Catalan giants in January on a six-month deal, the vegan right-back will be seeking pastures new come June 30th.

Milan Škriniar

Reuters

Inter’s Milan Škriniar could sign off in style come June 10th in Istanbul if Simone Inzaghi’s men pull-off the unthinkable and beat favourites Manchester City to claim the Nerazzurri’s fourth European title.

The Slovakian centre-back and Inter captain has unsurprisingly received his fair share of interest and it was reported by several news sources - including transfer guru Fabrizio Romano - that the defender’s future was all but confirmed with a deal agreed with PSG.

Evan Ndicka

Reuters

For the Football Manager and FIFA career mode enthusiasts, the name Evan Ndicka may ring a few bells.

The Eintracht Frankfurt central defender, at just 23, will be a desirable prospect for any side looking to invest in youth and potential player development.

Having represented France at every level, the towering centre-back is still awaiting the call-up from Didier Deschamps.

LB - Raphael Guerreiro

Reuters

The left-back-stroke-midfielder is a manager’s dream when it comes to versatility.

The Portuguese had hope to leave Borussia Dortmund on a high but the Die Borussen missed their chance to win their first Bundesliga title in 11 years by failing to beat Mainz on the final day.

CM - Youri Tielemans

Reuters

Understandably, with Leicester relegated from the Premier League, a player of Youri Tielemans’ ability will have designs on destinations that boast midweek European football, and not midweek games away at Rotherham.

The Belgian international’s price tag has perhaps deterred prospective buyers in the past, and thus has had a prolonged career in the West Midlands.

However, now he is available on a free the likes of Newcastle, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Roma, Arsenal, and Tottenham have all been linked with a move.

CM - Konrad Laimer

Reuters

The 25-year-old is just another world-class talent from the endless Red Bull production line.

Laimer substantiates the claim that the caffeinated energy drink really does give you wings, with the defensive midfielder flying in the Bundesliga for Leipzig this season.

As with any successful Bundesliga player, he has been heavily linked with Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich, with some outlets claiming the deal is all but confirmed.

CM - Daichi Kamada

Reuters

An instrumental figure in Japan’s World Cup efforts, and how they navigated the so-called “Group of Death” to achieve the seemingly impossible - qualify for the knockout stages.

Kamada’s contract is up this summer at Eintracht Frankfurt, a year on from the German’s triumph over Rangers in the Europa League.

As a talismanic figure for both club and country, the attack-minded midfielder will be on several clubs’ radar.

FW - Lionel Messi (PSG)

Reuters

Disputably, the greatest footballer of all time, Lionel Messi capped off his international career with a trophy that had eluded him for 17 years.

The FIFA World Cup signed, sealed, and essentially delivered the Argentine’s status as the certified GOAT, putting an end to the Ronaldo - Messi debate that has captured public interest for years.

After a two-year spell in Paris, it is anyone’s guess as to where the free agent may be lacing up his boots come August.

From Saudi Arabia and the MLS to a Camp Nou homecoming, numerous rumours have naturally been circulating.

FW - Roberto Firmino

Reuters

Following eight years on Merseyside, Roberto Firmino, or “Bobby” as the Reds affectionately call him, bid an emotional goodbye to Anfield, and the place he’s called home since the age of 23.

The Brazilian has yet to confirm his next destination, although some fingers are pointing toward Serie A, and Stefano Pioli’s AC Milan.

FW - Wilfried Zaha

Reuters

Wilfred Zaha is Crystal Palace and south-east London personified.

An ever-constant for the Eagles during their decade-long Premier League residency, yet it has frequently seemed the tricky winger has pined for a move away from Selhurst Park.

Following a fruitless Manchester United spell, will the lifelong Londoner find a new home with better views of silverware?