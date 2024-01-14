Highlights Joe Gomez of Liverpool has played 200 competitive games without scoring a goal, making him 19th on the list of outfield players with the most Premier League appearances without scoring.

Other notable players on the list include Tony Hibbert, who played 265 games for Everton without scoring, and Lucas Radebe, who played 197 games for Leeds United without a goal in the Premier League.

Kenny Cunningham tops the list with the most Premier League appearances without a goal, having played 335 games for Wimbledon and Birmingham City.

In Joe Gomez, Liverpool have a pretty reliable defender. After all, he's been part of the brilliant Jurgen Klopp era which has seen the Premier League, Champions League and more arrive at Anfield over the past few years.

And yet, for all his obvious talent, the Englishman has never scored a senior goal for the Reds. While his preferred role is down the middle as a centre-back, Gomez often provides over at right-back and has even played at left-back due to injuries. But his position never seems to change much in terms of him being a goalscoring threat.

At the time of writing, he has played 200 competitive games for Liverpool but has never found the back of the net. What's more, he also played 24 times for Charlton Athletic without striking for them, and a further 11 times for England without scoring.

This has got us thinking here at GIVEMESPORT: which other players took to the pitch on a regular basis but failed to ever get their names on the scoresheet? Well, in Premier League terms, as per The Athletic, Gomes only ranks 19th of the outfield players to have played the most matches without scoring.

With that in mind, we have created a list of the ten outfield players with the most Premier League appearances to have never scored. Enjoy!

Most Premier League appearances without a goal Player Games Club(s) Own Goals Assists Kenny Cunningham 335 Wimbledon, Birmingham City 2 16 Tony Hibbert 265 Everton 2 8 Des Walker 264 Sheffield Wednesday 2 2 Richard Shaw 253 Crystal Palace, Coventry City 1 1 Stephane Henhoz 243 Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool, Wigan Athletic 1 1 Danny Simpson 213 Manchester United, Blackburn, Newcastle United, Leicester City 0 3 Steve Potts 204 West Ham United 1 2 Lucas Radebe 197 Leeds United 2 0 Alan Kimble 181 Wimbledon 2 24 Justin Edinburgh 174 Tottenham Hotspur 0 7 Via Premier League

10 Justin Edinburgh

174 games

Justin Edinburgh spent his entire Premier League career at Tottenham Hotspur, making his debut in the 1992/93 season and then playing his final league game for Spurs in the 1999/2000 campaign. He also spent a bit of time with Portsmouth but is best remembered for his time in north London.

He operated at left-back for Tottenham and didn't appear to be particularly effective in the final third. Indeed, not only did he fail to get his own name on the scoresheet during his 174 Premier League games, he only scored one goal for them in total across 258 games in all competitions.

9 Alan Kimble

181 games

Defender Alan Kimble spent his entire Premier League career with Wimbledon, wracking up 181 games during the 1990s. Ironically, while he didn't score once for his team, he did score twice for the opposition – sadly, we're talking about a couple of own goals here.

The only actual goals of his senior career came outside of top-flight action. He scored for Wimbledon in the League Cup and also got his name on the scoresheet for Cambridge United in the FA Cup. He also spent time at Luton Town and Peterborough United, failing to score for either side in any competition.

8 Lucas Radebe

197 games

Lucas Radebe was a trusted centre-back over many years for South Africa, netting two goals in 70 games for his country. After impressing with Kaizer Chiefs, he looked set for a possible move to Turkey with Beşiktaş but he was shot. After being hospitalised by the incident his career trajectory changed and he ended up at Leeds United instead.

He arrived in 1994 and played 255 times for the Whites over the next nine years. His only two goals came in the UEFA Cup, meaning he never got his name on the scoresheet in a Premier League encounter, despite proving to be one of the best African players to grace English football. Like Kimble, he also netted two own goals in the English top-flight.

7 Steve Potts

204 games

Beyond finishing his career with one final season at Dagenham & Redbridge, Steve Potts spent his entire career at West Ham United – even coming through the Hammers' academy as a youngster. In all that time, however, he only ever scored one goal – and it didn't come in the top flight.

His singular strike came in 1990 against Hull City. The Irons cruised to a 7-1 victory in the Football League Division Two match and on the club's official website, it notes: "Rarely has a goal been so warmly welcomed in Boleyn Ground history than Steve Potts’ strike". Seeing as he failed to score in his 204 PL outings, this truly was a collector's item.

6 Danny Simpson

213 games

By far the most notable achievement of Danny Simpson's career was when he won the Premier League with Leicester City in 2015/16. The right-back played 30 times in the top-flight that season and he was often being preferred over Ritchie de Laet as he was more of a defensive option.

Indeed, Telegraph journalist JJ Bull noted at the time how Claudio Ranieri understood that Simpson "rarely ventures forwards", making him the more conservative choice at fullback. When you look at his goalscoring record over his career, that certainly rings true. He failed to ever score for the Foxes and netted just four times in 424 senior games in total.

5 Stephane Henhoz

243 games

Swiss defender Stephane Henhoz represented the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool, and Wigan during his Premier League career and in all that time, he didn't score once. What's more, over that decade, he wracked up 243 league appearances spread across the three clubs (including two spells at Blackburn) and got just a single assist.

The centre-back is best remembered for his work at the other end of the pitch and infamously got away with an incident against Arsenal in the FA Cup final. Thierry Henry looked to have scored but Henhoz used his hand to palm the ball wide. The officials missed the foul and Liverpool went on to win the match, with their Swiss centre-back the hero (or Villain, depending on who you support).

4 Richard Shaw

253 games

Richard Shaw started his Premier League career with Cyrstal Palace but moved to Coventry City in 1995. He would spend a total of six seasons with them in the top flight of English football before they were relegated in 2000/01. His only goal for the Sky Blues came in the second tier.

His time in the Premier League is perhaps best remembered for a pretty infamous incident. Indeed, it was Shaw who initially clashed with Eric Cantona, leading the Manchester United man to be sent off before flying into a fan with his kung-fu kick as he departed the field. While Cantona certainly knew how to find the back of the net, the English centre-back certainly struggled on this front...

3 Des Walker

264 games

Des Walker started his career at Nottingham Forest and by the time he returned from Italy after a year with Sampdoria, the Premier League had been formed. For the rest of his top-flight career, he played for Sheffield Wednesday – failing to score a single goal during his 343-game spell with the club.

In fact, his only career strike came for Forest back in the old First Division, as he also went 65 games without hitting the back of the next for England. Not that it impacted his career, with Gary Lineker naming him in his dream team of best team-mates. Of Walker, he said: "He was unbelievably quick and had a brilliant defensive mind."

2 Tony Hibbert

265 games

Tony Hibbert's inability to find the back of the net during his time at Everton was so well-known that the Goodison Park faithful used to chant "If Hibbert scores, we riot!" regularly on match days. Fortunately, for the sake of the stewards at least, he never did score in a competitive game.

The club icon played 329 times in total for the Toffees, being the definition of a one-club man, and his only goal came in his testimonial game. It wasn't a tap-in either! No, Hibbert stepped up against AEK Athens and drove in a fantastic free kick, sparking the previously promised pitch invasion from the delighted home crowd.

1 Kenny Cunningham

335 games

Topping off our list, and by some distance, is defender Kenny Cunningham. The Irishman played 335 Premier League games – across spells for Wimbledon and Birmingham City between 1994 to 2006 – without ever finding the back of the net.

Able to play centrally or at right-back, it didn't matter when Cunningham started, he was never going to be much of a goal threat. During his entire club career of 450 games, which included time at Sunderland and Millwall – as well as his 72 international caps – he failed to score even once! It's almost as if he was trying to prove a point or something.