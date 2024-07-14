Highlights Goalkeepers arguably have the hardest job in football in having to keep out the opposition.

Such is the specialised nature of the position, only very rarely do outfield players ever go in goal, and that too, only in extreme circumstances.

Pele, Olivier Giroud and Rio Ferdinand are among the high-profile names to have played as a goalkeeper during a game.

As the years go by and footballers' profiles evolve, it becomes less and less rare to see them capable of playing in different positions. Players such as Joshua Kimmich, Joao Cancelo and David Alaba are renowned for their versatility and can play in a number of different positions. But no matter how good they are, none of them have the ability to become a genuinely top-class goalkeeper.

Unlike a traditional player, a goalkeeper must be skilful with his hands, have above-average reflexes and be able to read the trajectory of a ball. In some cases, however, history has shown that certain players, known as 'outfielders', have had to don the gloves and become their team's last line of defence for a match or a few minutes at a time.

This article lists 11 iconic players who, in the course of their careers, have been forced to replace their goalkeeper in their own goal.

11 Outfield Players Who Have Played in Goal Rank Player Game Date 1 Alfredo Di Stefano River Plate - Boca Juniors 31th of July 1949 2 Pele Santos - Gremio 19th of January 1964 3 Gerd Muller Hamburg SV - Bayern Munich 20th of October 1965 4 Jan Koller Bayern Munich - Borussia Dortmund 9th of November 2002 5 Rio Ferdinand Manchester United - Portsmouth 9th of March 2008 6 Felipe Melo Elazigspor - Galatasaray 24th of November 2012 7 Mamadou Sakho FC Lorient - Paris Saint-Germain 26th of May 2013 8 Harry Kane Tottenham - Asteras Tripolis 23rd of October 2014 9 Kyle Walker Atalanta - Manchester City 6th of November 2019 10 Chaker Alhadhur Cameroon - Comoros 24th of January 2022 11 Olivier Giroud Genoa - AC Milan 7th of October 2023

11 Olivier Giroud

Genoa v AC Milan, 7th of October 2023

It is undoubtedly one of the images of the 2023/24 Serie A season. Travelling to Genoa for the eighth matchday of the season, AC Milan thought they were on their way to a hard-fought victory when Christian Pulisic scored in the 87th minute. But although they did win (0-1), the end of the match turned into something of a nightmare. Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan was sent off in the 90th minute after a poor clearance from outside his area.

With Stefano Pioli having already made all his changes, it was Olivier Giroud who finally replaced his compatriot for the final minutes. The French striker was perfectly placed to fill in for the Frenchman, who was even rewarded with a place in the Italian league's team of the week when he saved at the feet of an opposing striker.

10 Chaker Alhadhur

Cameroon v Comoros, 24th of January 2022

Here again is an image that has left its mark on the world of football. In 2022, when the Comoros were due to face Cameroon in the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations, the Coelacanthes (the nickname of the Comoros national team) were faced with an unprecedented situation: all three of their goalkeepers had been affected by the coronavirus and were unavailable for the match.

So Chaker Alhadhur, a full-back by trade, took on the responsibility of replacing them in goal against one of the continent's top teams. It was a memorable match in which the player trained at FC Nantes in France made a number of impressive saves and conceded just two goals. Despite his team's elimination, Alhadhur won the hearts of all observers and became a true national hero.

9 Kyle Walker

Atalanta v Manchester City, 6th of November 2019

With Manchester City needing just a point - from two games - to reach the last 16 of the Champions League in 2019, the trip to Italy to take on Atalanta was the perfect opportunity. And Raheem Sterling's early goal gave the City fans a little extra something to cheer about.

But just as everything seemed to be going to plan, the situation changed at the start of the second half. Ederson was forced off with a minor injury and replaced by Claudio Bravo, who promptly conceded the equaliser. To make matters worse, the Chilean keeper was also sent off for a foul on Josip Ilicic. Right-back Kyle Walker took on the gloves and occupied the Skyblues' goal for 17 minutes, managing not to concede another goal, including denying a long-range free-kick from Atalanta.

8 Harry Kane

Tottenham v Asteras Tripolis, 23rd of October 2014

As well as being a formidable goalscorer, Harry Kane has proved himself to be a player full of unexpected resources. In 2014, when Tottenham played host to Greek side Asteras Tripolis in the Europa League group stage, the striker proved just that. After scoring a hat-trick during the match, the 'Prince' was forced to replace Hugo Lloris in the Spurs goal after the latter's dismissal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane is Tottenham's all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

It was an unusual experience from which the Englishman did not emerge unscathed, conceding a goal from a direct free-kick late on. It was an inconsequential goal, given that his team were already 5-0 up, but it was an anecdote that all the north London club's supporters still remember.

7 Mamadou Sakho

FC Lorient v Paris Saint-Germain, 26th of May 2013

By the time they travelled to Lorient in 2013, Paris Saint-Germain were already guaranteed the French title. It was an opportunity for Carlo Ancelotti, whose departure for Real Madrid the following season was already a foregone conclusion, to carry out an extensive squad review. Alphonse Areola, who started the game, was replaced by substitute Ranan Le Crom on the hour mark, with the score already 0-2 up.

A third goal, scored by Kevin Gameiro, who scored twice on the night, added to the lead. But the real event of the match did not come until the 81st minute. Le Crom was fouled in his own area and conceded a penalty, forcing the referee to send him back to the dressing room. Ancelotti then took the opportunity to bring on Mamadou Sakho, a central defender, to take his place in goal. Arnaud Le Lan converted the spot-kick to bring the score back down to 3-1, but Lorient could not find a way past the fill-in PSG goalkeeper again.

6 Felipe Melo

Elazigspor v Galatasaray, 24th of November 2012

Similar situations, different stakes. Like Sakho, Felipe Melo also found himself in goal for his Galatasaray side after goalkeeper Fernando Muslera was sent off for a foul in his area. But while Paris Saint-Germain were assured of the Ligue 1 title, Cimbom (Galatasaray's nickname) could have moved to within a point of Super Lig leaders Antalyaspor with a win.

Their mission was well under way, with the Stambouliotes leading 1-0 against Elazigsport in the 89th minute. Faced with the opposing marksman, the Brazilian had the chance to give his side a precious win at a hugely important time. Going to his right, he miraculously saved the penalty - adding an iconic dog-like celebration to his achievement - and kept his side ahead, eventually winning the league.

5 Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United v Portsmouth, 9th of March 2008

Perhaps this episode has served Rio Ferdinand well in his quest to establish himself as one of the finest defenders in Premier League history. On the 9th of March 2008, Manchester United played host to Portsmouth in the FA Cup quarter-finals. On the face of it, the match looked to be in the Red Devils' favour, as they were overwhelming favourites. But not everything went according to plan.

When Edwin van der Sar went off injured at half-time, Sir Alex Ferguson was forced to rely on his replacement, Tomasz Kuszczak. The latter, playing in his first FA Cup match of the season, distinguished himself in the worst possible way, conceding a penalty and getting sent off with 15 minutes remaining. It was a disaster scenario to which Ferdinand responded by pulling on the gloves. But despite the Englishman's best efforts, he was unable to prevent the spot-kick being converted, and Manchester United went down 1-0.

4 Jan Koller

Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund, 9th of November 2002

Matthias Sammer's decision to replace Jens Lehmann, who was sent off in the Klasiker against Bayern Munich, with Jan Koller was perhaps the most logical decision ever. At 6ft8in, the Borussia Dortmund striker looked the most likely to deputise for his keeper, despite the fact that his coach had already made three tactical changes.

It was a decision that almost paid off, because although Koller did not concede a single goal in his 24 minutes in goal, his team still lost to the Bavarians. And had he needed a consolation prize, the Czech could have been proud of being voted team of the week by German sports daily Kicker.

3 Gerd Muller

Hamburg SV v Bayern Munich, 20th of October 1965

It's hard to imagine Gerd Muller, Bayern Munich's all-time top scorer and the German league's all-time top scorer, donning a pair of gloves as a goalkeeper. And yet he did. On the 20th of October 1965, as Bayern Munich took on Hamburg, the German striker was already doing what he was used to doing (he was only 20 at the time): scoring.

After scoring against HSV, it was in another area of the game that Der Bomber made his game memorable. With goalkeeper Sepp Maier needing treatment for a knee injury, the centre-forward replaced him on the goal line for a few minutes. It was a rare moment for a player reputed to be better with his feet than his hands, but he still managed to keep his goal intact.

2 Pele

Santos v Gremio, 19th of January 1964

Everyone knows Pele as one of the greatest players in the history of the beautiful game. Yet few know that the Brazilian once played as a goalkeeper. One crazy anecdote dates back to 1963, during a prolific league match between his Santos team and Gremio - Santos won 4-3.

The 24-year-old, who scored a hat-trick that day, replaced his team-mate and goalkeeper Gilmar, who had been sent off, for the last five minutes of the game. As his former team-mate Pepe recounted, Pele shone once again, as usual, making several decisive saves to seal his side's victory.

1 Alfredo Di Stefano

River Plate v Boca Juniors, 31th of July 1949

The rivalry between River Plate and Boca Juniors is perhaps one of the most important in world football - and has been for several decades - and has many stories to tell. The one on the 31th of July 1949 is one of the most famous. On that day, El Millonario hosted their neighbours at the Monumental.

A goal from Angel Labruna put River in front, and they looked to be on their way to victory, until something dramatic happened at the end of the game. La Banda Roja goalkeeper Amadeo Carrizo was forced to give up his place and was replaced by Alfredo Di Stefano, the future Real Madrid player, who managed to maintain his side's advantage despite the lack of suitable kit (gloves did not yet exist). It should be noted that, at the time, the rules did not yet allow the goalkeeper to be replaced by his substitute.