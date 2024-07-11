Highlights If they hope to be truly competitive again, the Toronto Raptors must be fully all-in on Scottie Barnes.

Barnes' development and scoring improvement will be critical components to the team's success.

Finding a co-star for Barnes is crucial; the team may need to draft one in 2025.

It may feel like it was just yesterday for Toronto Raptors fans, but the 2019 NBA Championship is quickly being put in the rearview mirror. Five new champions have been crowned since the Raptors won their first and only title in franchise history.

The 2019 Raptors do not get enough credit for how well-constructed they were. Everyone knows about the Kawhi Leonard trade; it was the greatest one-year rental in NBA history.

However, not enough kudos go to the support pieces that the team had in place during that run.

Kyle Lowry provided the team with stability and leadership at the point guard position. An ascending Pascal Siakam was a great secondary scoring option beside Leonard. Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka both elevated the defense in their own ways from the center spot.

Danny Green, Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell also contributed as key role players to the team's success.

The team was one of the best defensive units in recent memory. With a little bit of luck, as every champion needs, the Raptors secured the Larry O'Brien trophy.

This is to say that building a contender and winning in the NBA is not easy. However, Raptors Vice Chairman and President Masai Ujiri feels confident that his group can do it again.

"I'm saying it again: we will win again here, and it's guaranteed we're going to win again here."

As things currently stand, the Raptors are far from being contenders. Toronto's path back to the top could be a long one.

But if they want to hoist that trophy again, here's the path to doing it.

Give Barnes the Keys and Don’t Be Shy About It

Barnes' development is integral to the Raptors' hopes of being competitive

This might feel like stating the obvious, but it still needs to be said: Scottie Barnes needs to be given the keys to the car. The future success of the Raptors hinges significantly on Barnes and his development.

Thankfully, Ujiri seems well aware of the importance Barnes has moving forward. Josh Lewenberg of TSN highlighted that fact recently after the team's media day announcing the extensions of Barnes and Immanuel Quickley .

Nothing showcases Barnes' importance to the Raptors like his newest deal. The organization made him the highest-paid player in franchise history when it signed him to a five-year maximum rookie extension worth up to $270 million.

This upcoming season needs to be centered around allowing Barnes to experiment and grow his game. After the Raptors traded away both Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby last season, they paved the way for Barnes to do just that.

Scottie Barnes – 2023-24 Stats Category Season Post-Siakam Trade PPG 19.9 19.3 RPG 8.2 7.7 APG 6.1 7.0 SPG 1.3 1.1 BPG 1.5 1.6 TOV 2.8 3.3 FG% 47.5 46.5 3P% 34.1 23.0

Barnes had a 20-game sample size of being the No. 1 option on the team last year before his season was ended by a hand injury that required surgery. The upcoming 2024-25 season will be his first opportunity to have a full year as the clear-cut top option.

Barnes must adjust to being the focal point of the opposing team's defensive game plan. It is important to allow him to push through the growing pains.

The biggest improvement that the Raptors will need to see out of Barnes will need to be in the scoring department. Barnes' ability to be aggressive and use his physical gifts for easy baskets will be a key focus of the upcoming season.

One of the best things that the Milwaukee Bucks ever did for Giannis Antetokounmpo was to task him with ball-handling duties and allow him to play the point. The Raptors should be similarly creative with deploying Barnes in 2024-25.

To some extent, sometimes you have to throw everything at the wall and see what sticks with a special young talent.

Find a Capable Co-Star for Barnes

Duos run the league, and it is unclear if the Raptors have theirs

Every Batman needs their Robin.

If the Raptors believe that Barnes can be Batman, then the latter must be identified.

Perhaps the Raptors believe that one of Quickley or RJ Barrett will grow into that role. Quickley was certainly paid like a star and seemed excited about what the team has in store for him.

Some have likened Quickley's potential to that of Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey . Perhaps, similar to Maxey, Quickley just needs the opportunity to be featured in an offense.

Immanuel Quickley – 2023-24 Stats Category Knicks Raptors PPG 15.0 18.6 RPG 2.6 4.8 APG 2.5 6.8 SPG 0.5 0.9 FG% 45.4 42.2 3P% 39.5 39.5 USG% 24.4 23.5 AST% 15.9 29.5

Quickley was immediately given the starting point guard job upon arriving in Toronto. He will undoubtedly get his opportunity to play a large role in the offense during the upcoming season.

If the Raptors come to the conclusion that they do not have Barnes' desired running mate in-house, they should look at the 2025 NBA Draft . The draft class is filled with promising talents that could help solve that issue for the team.

Toronto Needs to Be Patient

There is no need to jump the gun

The Raptors will probably get the opportunity to reassert themselves into the play-in picture in 2024-25. Ujiri is well-known for preferring that his teams compete rather than bottom out.

However, that could result in losing out on premier talents in the process.

GiveMeSport's Top Prospects In the 2025 NBA Draft Forward Cooper Flagg Wing Airious Bailey Wing VJ Edgecombe Guard Nolan Traore Wing Hugo Gonzalez Guard Dylan Harper

Toronto should not get ahead of itself. The patient approach is likely the best one for the organization in the long run.

The 2025 class features some extraordinary talents near the top. Cooper Flagg is already wowing folks as part of the USA's Olympic Select Team. He was the youngest player on the team at 17 years old and coach Jamahl Mosley was already singing his praises.

VJ Edgecombe was also turning heads as a member of the Bahamas National Team in the Olympics qualifiers. His teammate, Buddy Hield , was incredibly kind when describing his young Olympic teammate.

“VJ’s been busting our [expletive] in practice…he’s shown serious flashes. He’s very coachable. He wants to learn the game, and he’s fun to be around and play with. He’s a high-character kid; the game always rewards that, and he plays the game the right way."

The Raptors' best opportunity to return to the title chase will require adding as much talent as possible. While the team has proven itself capable of finding great picks throughout the draft, it would have a much easier time finding the kind of game-changing talents it needs if it were picking near the top of these highly anticipated classes.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.