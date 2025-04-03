Manchester United could allow Antony to leave the club on loan again this summer after his stunning spell with Real Betis, according to the Daily Mail.

The Reds sanctioned a temporary switch for the Brazilian in the January transfer window after he failed to make an impact under Ruben Amorim, and has since been in excellent form in La Liga.

With four goals and two assists alongside some man of the match performances in 12 appearances, it's believed the La Liga side would love to sign him permanently - but they may not be able to.

Betis Can't Afford Permanent Antony Deal

Man Utd could be open to another loan

According to sources in Spain, Betis are unlikely to be able to afford a permanent move for the former Ajax star. Man Utd splashed £85m on bringing Antony to the Premier League, but he failed to live up to expectations.

A loan away was seen as the best option for all parties in January, but his form has seen more clubs take an interest and there is now more of a market for a permanent deal - with INEOS likely to demand around £40m for him to move on.

But Antony, who has been described as 'outrageous', is loving life in La Liga and with Betis and his standing as a key player in Seville means they may hold an advantage in any race to sign him.

Antony Real Betis Stats 2024/25 Games 12 Goals 4 Assists 2

It's believed that Betis would prefer to seal another loan deal for next season and Man Utd are not against that situation, although they would likely want to include some kind of obligatory buy-clause to ensure they aren't left in the same position again 12 months down the line.

United are expected to be busy in the transfer window this summer with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford also expected to complete permanent moves away following the end of their loans, while Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof will be allowed to leave when their contracts expire.

A new forward is seen as a priority for Amorim, while a new defender and central midfielders are also being looked at to strengthen the squad after a horrific campaign in 2024/25.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 03/04/2025.