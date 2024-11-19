Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush 'will probably move' to Liverpool next summer, having been identified as Mohamed Salah’s successor, German journalist Marcel Reif has claimed.

The Egyptian forward has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League over the past few months, with Anfield often being named as his most likely destination by the German media.

Reif was the latest to reiterate the claim, backing Marmoush to join forces with Arne Slot next season and replace Salah, whose contract with the Reds expires in June:

“It’s no secret that he will probably move to Liverpool next summer. I would put a few euros on it. As the successor to his great idol Mo Salah. Things couldn’t get any better for him.”

Marmoush has been impressive for Frankfurt this term, scoring 11 goals in 14 league games, a tally matched only by Bayern Munich star Harry Kane so far.

The 'outrageous' 25-year-old’s performances have propelled Frankfurt to third in the Bundesliga standings and fourth in the Europa League, where they remain unbeaten in four games this season.

A versatile right-footed forward, Marmoush can be utilised in a number of positions across the frontline, although he mostly plays as a central striker this season.

His top performances in Germany have turned heads from multiple English clubs, with Liverpool previously named as his "dream" destination.

The Reds have been flying this season under Slot, topping both the Premier League and Champions League standings at the moment.

The Dutch tactician has done remarkably well given his limited business in the summer transfer window, having welcomed only Federico Chiesa to the wing, who has struggled for fitness ever since his arrival.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will bring in any reinforcements in January, but they most certainly will have multiple contract situations to resolve, with Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deals all expiring at the end of the season.

Omar Marmoush's Eintracht Frankfurt Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 10 Goals 11 Assists 7 Expected goals 5.5 Expected assisted goals 4.9 Minutes played 833

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-11-24.