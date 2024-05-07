Highlights Gareth Southgate faces some tough player selection decisions for England ahead of Euro 2024.

Fortunately, he will now be able to take 26 men to the summer tournament with UEFA adapting the squad size allowance.

Veterans like Eric Dier and Ross Barkley could still make the squad alongside some other alternative options.

Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Phil Foden. The trident of aforementioned stars are just a handful of players whom Gareth Southgate will almost certainly be taking to Euro 2024 in a bid to secure England their first piece of silverware since 1966.

There are plenty of non-negotiable names that will be part of the Three Lions squad. Indeed, It’s entirely possible to predict the bulk of Southgate and his entourage’s selections – but there is still room for debate for other positions and names.

By way of forging a clear blueprint in recent years, the manager has ensured that, to an extent, the squad picks itself. That said, there are still some spots up for grabs with a litany of stars having enjoyed positive campaigns ahead of the showpiece tournament, making them difficult to omit.

After a key update from UEFA confirmed that all nations can take 26 players to this summer’s edition of the European Championships in Germany – three more than initially allowed – here are seven Englishmen who could gatecrash the party as outside shouts to make England and Southgate’s 26-man squad.

Related The 26-man England Squad Gareth Southgate Should Select For Euro 2024 After UEFA's decision to increase squad sizes from 23 to 26 for Euro 2024, Gareth Southgate has even more options for the tournament.

Jack Butland

England caps: 9

Jordan Pickford is undoubtedly England’s number-one choice between the posts. The role as his backup, however, is currently up for grabs. Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope of Newcastle United are seen as Pickford's supporting act when push comes to shove – but what about Rangers’ Jack Butland?

Former Burnley ace, Pope, has endured an injury-struck campaign and Ramsdale has lost his starting spot in north London, while Rangers regular Butland has been a key part of the Scottish side’s campaign, keeping 18 clean sheets in 33 league outings. The former Stoke City man has racked up nine caps for the Three Lions over the years, making his debut in August 2012, and would be a perfect member to have in and around the squad thanks to his sustained experience at the top level. There were even calls for him to make it into the last international squad, to which Butland told TNT Sports (via The Sun:

“If your name is being chucked in there, you are doing something right. For me, when I found out I wasn’t in the squad it was just back to normal and continuing what I have been doing here."

Jadon Sancho

England caps: 23

A move away from Manchester United is exactly what Jadon Sancho needed. After refusing to apologise to Erik ten Hag after their spat, a loan to former club Borussia Dortmund beckoned – and he’s somewhat rediscovered the form that initially earned a move to Old Trafford, showcased by his dazzling performance against Paris Saint-Germain.

Related Jadon Sancho Update Sums Up His Attitude Towards Man Utd Jadon Sancho is unlikely to play for Manchester United again and could stay at Borussia Dortmund beyond the end of his loan spell.

The London-born winger, still just 24 years of age, has plenty of experience on the international stage and could certainly be a left-field shout for this summer’s tournament. What may dampen Sancho’s chances of booking himself a spot on the plane is the plethora of attacking talent that Southgate has at his disposal.

Eric Dier

England caps: 49

After falling down the pecking order at Tottenham Hotspur, not many foresaw Eric Dier becoming one of Thomas Tuchel’s top-choice centre-backs at Bayern Munich, with the former Chelsea chief recently naming him an “extremely important piece” of the Bavaria puzzle.

Southgate will, most likely, run with John Stones and Harry Maguire in the heart of his back line – but especially with the former’s injury record, having someone of Dier’s ilk and experience in the squad would be a wise decision. Even if the 49-cap defender enjoyed little time on the pitch, his presence and know-how in the camp would be equally important.

Adam Wharton

England caps: 0

England have a perfectly good midfielder in Declan Rice to play deeper and boast plenty of options to occupy the behind-the-striker role. What they are missing is for an all-rounder to quietly go about their business while putting all the pieces together in the centre of the park. Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo has been earmarked to be the go-to guy but Adam Wharton’s emergence at Crystal Palace gives Southgate a selection headache.

The 2004-born midfielder received his very first Under-21s call-up in March after a string of outstanding performances at the capital club and will, no doubt, play a huge part in England’s fortunes going forward. Whether Southgate will trust him to perform so soon in Germany this summer, however, may be a bit of a stretch. That said, going off how quickly he's adapted to life in the English top flight since January, he’d be a solid pick – a fine display in Palace's 4-0 thrashing of Man United only strengthens his claim.

James Tarkowski

England caps: 2

Further adding to Southgate’s centre-back conundrum is James Tarkowski. While plying his trade for Burnley, the defender earned his two senior England caps – but has not been close to a recall since. As the 11th-highest-rated Englishman on WhoScored this season, with an overall rating of 7.07, there is plenty of merit in Southgate saving a space on the plane for the Everton star.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool have a better defensive record in the Premier League season than Everton.

Alongside Jarrad Branthwaite, the 31-year-old has formed one of the division’s sturdiest back lines, having conceded just 49 goals across the league campaign. An aerial threat, too, Tarkowski’s bread and butter could be crucial to tournament football – and, alongside Dier, could be an unorthodox, yet worthy, outside shout for the summer.

Morgan Gibbs-White

England caps: 0

Morgan Gibbs-White has been a shining light in an otherwise tumultuous season for Nottingham Forest – but will that be enough to see him earn his first senior England cap in Germany? As one of the smallest players in the top flight, the 23-year-old has the dribbling ability and technical nous to wreak havoc and could be a sensible pick.

It would, of course, be a risk given a) how important this summer could be in terms of Southgate’s future as boss and b) his inexperience at international level, but Gibbs-White has certainly proved his worth, having played a starring role in the nation’s U21 Euros victory in 2023.

Ross Barkley

England caps: 33

After years of struggling to find a run of form, midfielder Ross Barkley has been exceptional for Luton Town this season. A man with international pedigree, too, the former Chelsea prospect has been one of the Premier League signings of the season, eliciting admiration from Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Related 8 Premier League Players That Proved Their Doubters Wrong in 2023/24 Several Premier League players have seriously shown up for their clubs this season to silence their doubters.

Could Barkley force his way back into the England squad for the first time since 2019? With how the current term has panned out, there is every chance that he could be Germany-bound in the off-season. Barkley already has 33 senior caps to his name, proving his ability to perform on the international stage, and boasting experience will be key.