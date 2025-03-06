Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is expected to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season and prefers a return to Benfica, according to reports in Portugal.

The 30-year-old centre-back has endured a difficult campaign with the Premier League strugglers and appears set to depart when his contract expires in June.

Lindelof’s season has been marred by injuries, limiting him to just over 400 minutes of action across all competitions, with only two appearances in the top flight since Ruben Amorim took charge in November.

Portuguese outlet Record claims the Sweden international is open to returning to a familiar environment after the season, having spent five years at Benfica before joining United in 2017.

Victor Lindelof Eyes Benfica Return

Old Trafford contract set to expire

According to Record, Lindelof frequently visits Portugal and feels the time is right to rejoin Benfica this summer as a free agent.

The £170,000-a-week 30-year-old, praised as ‘outstanding’, rose through the youth ranks at the Lisbon club before establishing himself as a first-team regular and making 73 senior appearances.

Benfica are likely to be in the market for a central defender this summer, with 37-year-old Nicolas Otamendi targeted by River Plate ahead of his contract expiry in June.

While manager Bruno Lage has three other options – Tomas Araujo, Antonio Silva and Adrian Bajrami – the primary two could secure big-money moves in the offseason and further deplete Benfica’s backline.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lindelof has made 11 appearances for United this season and started five games.

United are likely to part ways with several veterans this summer, with Tom Heaton, Jonny Evans Christian Eriksen and Lindelof all out of contract.

The Red Devils sit 14th in the Premier League with 11 games remaining and will next face Arsenal at home on Sunday.

Victor Lindelof's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 6 Goals 0 Assists 0 Shot-creating actions 2 Minutes played 64

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-03-25.