Talented Arsenal duo Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri are reportedly "set for England promotion" following their stellar breakout seasons, as per the Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel.

Just 18 and 17 respectively, the pair have been integral to the Gunners' performances this season, excelling in both the Premier League and the Champions League. Both firmly rank among the best teenagers on the planet, and fans have called for England boss Thomas Tuchel to introduce the stars into the senior national team fold.

The German tactician is set to announce his first England squad next week, ahead of the upcoming March international break, in which the Three Lions will lock horns with Albania and Latvia for World Cup qualification points.

Wonderkid Duo Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri Considered for 'England Promotion'

The two youngsters are in contention for the under-21s and senior team