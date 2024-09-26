Arsenal have had an influx of young talent feature in their vital games recently thanks to an injury criss at the Emirates Stadium - and David Ornstein has named teenage prodigy Max Dowman as one player who will be the next from the Hale End conveyor belt to impress for the club thanks to his superb performances at youth level.

Mikel Arteta's men beat Bolton Wanderers 5-1 on Wednesday evening in a strong outing in the League Cup, with the headlines being awarded to Ethan Nwaneri after his two goals either side of half-time saw him serenaded by the Gunners faithful with chants of 'you're one of our own'. But alongside five other talents entering the fray against the Greater Manchester side, Ornstein has named 14-year-old Dowman as an 'absolutely oustanding talent' who will come through in years to come to give fans more excitement.

Ornstein: Dowman an "Absolutely Outstanding" Talent

The youngster has an incredible record at youth level

Dowman is a talent that will come to the first-team fore in recent years, and whilst the light is current on Nwaneri after his brace, Ornstein hasn't stopped Arsenal fans from dreaming about the current crop of youth stars - instead hyping the youngster up as one of the best talents in the country, who Arsenal fans will undoubtedly be seeing 'in recent years'. Speaking on the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast, The Athletic reporter said:

"In this one, it really did seem to be Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly. But tonight, and on the bench in Europe against Atalanta and even at Manchester City, we've started to see a few more emerging. "There is an absolutely outstanding talent coming through at Arsenal, one of the best in the country in Max Dowman. And so we'll be seeing a bit more of him in recent years."

Injury Crisis Could Be Beneficial To Arsenal

The Gunners have seen young talents shine

There can always be positives taken from injury crises in football, and despite the likes of Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino and David Raya being injured for the game against Bolton and beyond, it has allowed other stars to come into the mix. Nwaneri is the obvious shout, having scored twice against the Trotters, but others were all named on the bench for the trip to Italy and the visit to the reigning Premier League champions.

Arsenal's youngest players in all competitions - 2023/24 season Player Age Appearances Jack Porter 16 1 Ethan Nwaneri 17 2 Miles Lewis-Skelly 18 2 Maldini Kacurri 18 1 Josh Nichols 18 1 Ismeal Kabia 18 1

Jack Porter was chosen in goal against Ian Evatt's side thanks to Neto being cup-tied having played for Bournemouth earlier in the season, whilst Lewis-Skelly and Josh Nichols provided full-back depth and Nwaneri grabbed his brace from the centre of midfield.

Injuries aren't ideal at the best of times, but they do offer younger players the chance to feature and, as a result, that can unearth gems that typically would not have had the chance to play if first-team players had been fit enough to feature.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Max Dowman became the youngster scorer in UEFA Youth League history with his goal against Atalanta at 14 years, 8 months and 19 days old.

In Dowman's case, he is only 14 years of age, and so he won't make the first-team for at least a couple of years yet. But having become the youngest scorer in UEFA Youth League history, and already featuring in England's under-17 squad, that is enough excitement for a talent who could go on to produce wonderful numbers at Hale End before featuring for the first-team in years to come.

Related Who is Arsenal's Teenage Starlet Max Dowman The Gunners' 14-year-old sensation made history by becoming the youngest scorer in the history of the UEFA Youth League.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 26-09-24.