Crystal Palace are on the verge of sealing a new four-year deal for talented youngster Caleb Kporha, according to The Standard.

The Eagles were initially expected to lose the 18-year-old this summer after contract talks collapsed between the two parties. Kporha had already attracted interest from top clubs in Europe, but sporting director Dougie Freedman and Co have pushed to ensure the right wing-back stays put at Selhurst Park instead.

Palace Closing in on New Contract for Kporha

The academy graduate made his senior debut earlier this season

As per the report from The Standard, Palace have managed to tie down Kporha to a long-term contract, and it was always a preference for both the player and the club to continue together, contrary to reports.

Previously dubbed "outstanding", Kporha made his first senior appearance in Crystal Palace colours as a substitute against Fulham in the Premier League in November. A month later, he made his first start on the right flank against Arsenal in the EFL Cup quarter-final. This term, he has featured on four occasions for Glasner's first-team.

Caleb Kporah's 2024/25 Crystal Palace Statistics Games 4 Starts 1 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes played 57

Keeping him in the squad will undoubtedly be a massive boost to Oliver Glasner's squad. Nathaniel Clyne is currently the understudy to Daniel Munoz at right wing-back, but he is set to be a free agent this summer as things stand. His departure would leave his side thin in his position, though Kpohra's presence could eliminate Palace's need to sign a replacement.

Meanwhile, the Eagles will be hoping to fend off interest in a similar way for Marc Guehi, who is a target for numerous clubs in the upper echelons of the table. The list includes Liverpool, who are reportedly close to striking an agreement for the England international.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 29/03/2025