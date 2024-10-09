Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is currently set to be a free agent very soon with his contract expiring in the summer of next year, however there is a growing belief that the forward could pen a new deal with the club, amid the soon-expected Friedkin Group takeover, reveals TBR Football.

Having started every Premier League this season, it is evident Sean Dyche sees the 27-year-old as a key element to his plans, although Calvert-Lewin's fitness consistencies so far have certainly helped in that regard.

With two goals and an assist to his name, the striker, who has been described as "outstanding", may have some work to do in perfecting his output, but his Premier League experience must not be forgotten - it would be a great boost to Everton's season ambitions if Dyche is able to unlock the best, and once-lost, version of Calvert-Lewin soon. With that said, it may be worth the club holding on to him beyond this campaign.

Calvert-Lewin Could be Set to Sign a New Contract

The Friedkin Group have proposed ambitious changes for the club

As per TBR Football, Calvert-Lewin is reportedly expected to make the "biggest decision of his life" in the upcoming months, with the club working to persuade the Englishman of his future at Goodison Park. It follows after previous similar attempts came to no avail, with the player happy to run down his current terms and depart for free in 2025.

Calvert-Lewin will be well aware of his options, and in the past, Newcastle, Chelsea and Manchester United were all linked to his signature. In particular, the Magpies also reportedly initiated talks but were ultimately deterred by high wage demands. Additionally, Calvert-Lewin may have potential suitors overseas, with AC Milan and Roma among those named.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Games 7 Minutes 593 Goals 2 Assists 1 Shots per 90 2.27 Aerial duels won per 90 5.3

However, Dan Friedkin has since outlined committed plans to develop the club both on and off the pitch as part of what is an exciting project for Toffees' supporters to look forward to. As part of this venture, Friedkin is also reportedly keen to keep Calvert-Lewin at the club and this new confidence could be sufficient to turn Calvert-Lewin's head away from an exit.

In his best season, during the 2020/21 campaign, Calvert-Lewin netted a remarkable 16-goal haul, but his numbers have dwindled ever since. Now, though, with the likes of Dwight McNeil and Iliman Ndiaye, who has been dubbed a "shining light", picking up form, Dyche may hope that Calvert-Lewin's performances also click with time for the betterment of the team.

The Friedkin Group Reveal January Transfer Plans

The club could make at least three signings

A tricky start to the 2024/25 campaign has seen Everton fall to 16th in the table, with just one win to celebrate thus far. However, things could change very soon, with the Merseyside outfit's new owners preparing a financial investment ahead of the next transfer window. According to Football Insider, the Toffees are expected to be in the market for a new full-back, striker and winger this January, in a bid to bulk up the squad depth and provide well-needed competition for places at Goodison Park.

Similarly, fans could expect some movement on the outgoing side, with misfiring Beto recently being subject to interest from Roma. Given the two clubs will soon be sharing the same owners, it may be an easier deal to facilitate as long as Everton are able to acquire a suitable replacement. Meanwhile, the Jarrad Branthwaite exit saga continues, with Liverpool the latest club to be linked with the defender in a shock move, although journalist, Ben Jacobs has described the rumours as currently "premature".

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 09/10/2024