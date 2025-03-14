Roma forward Tammy Abraham has told friends he is ‘very keen’ to join Aston Villa this summer amid his uncertain future in Italy, according to Football Insider.

The 27-year-old striker, currently on loan at AC Milan, is reportedly open to a Premier League return after four seasons in Serie A, with both Villa and Everton showing interest.

Milan are unlikely to make Abraham’s loan move permanent this summer following Santiago Gimenez’s arrival in January.

The Mexican striker’s signing pushed Abraham further down manager Sergio Conceicao’s pecking order, while Roma have Artem Dovbyk as their first-choice striker and are unlikely to offer the England international regular minutes next season.

Tammy Abraham Keen on Villa Return

Tells friends he wants to join

Aston Villa remain in the market for a new striker following Jhon Duran’s departure to the Saudi Pro League in January.

While Ollie Watkins remains Unai Emery’s primary option, the Villans could look to add another Premier League-proven goalscorer in Abraham this summer.

The 27-year-old, praised as ‘outstanding’, spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Villa Park and became a fan favourite after spearheading their promotion campaign, scoring 26 goals in 40 appearances.

While Villa were keen to sign him permanently after that season, he returned to Chelsea but struggled for regular minutes before moving to Roma in 2021.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Abraham has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 35 appearances for Milan this season.

Aston Villa are exploring several forward options ahead of the summer window, including a permanent deal for Marco Asensio.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Villans are in active talks over the 29-year-old winger, who could be available for as little as €15m, with his contract in France expiring in the summer of 2026.

Tammy Abraham's AC Milan Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 23 Goals 2 Assists 2 Expected goals 6.1 Minutes played 956

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-03-25.