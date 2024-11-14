Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has reportedly offered himself to Juventus amid their centre-back injury crisis, according to Italian outlet Tuttosport.

The Swedish international has emerged as one of the options for the Serie A giants, who are expected to welcome a new centre-back in the January transfer window following lengthy setbacks to Bremer and Juan Cabal.

According to Tuttosport, Lindelof’s name has been put forward by his representatives, who have an ‘excellent’ relationship with Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, having sold their client Denis Zakaria to Monaco last summer.

Juventus are said to be appreciative of Lindelof’s profile and playing style. However, his age is a point of concern for the Bianconeri, who are aiming to sign a younger player than the 30-year-old.

While the decision on whether to pursue a deal for the Swede is expected to be made in the next few weeks, Man United will be hoping it is a positive one, as it could be their last chance to cash in on the defender.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lindelof has made just four appearances in the Premier League this season, amassing a total of 62 minutes of action.

With his contract expiring in less than 12 months, Lindelof is now among four Man United players who could head for the exit door at the turn of the year.

The 'outstanding' 30-year-old has struggled for regular minutes at Old Trafford this season and, at present, is not expected to sign a new deal with the Premier League giants before his current agreement expires.

United will need to address several contract situations in the coming months, with Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire, and Tom Heaton all facing expiring deals at the end of the season.

The Red Devils are also anticipated to pen fresh terms with breakout star Amad Diallo, whose expiring contract includes a one-year extension clause until June 2026.

Victor Lindelof's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 4 Starts 0 Pass completion % 91.7 Tackles per 90 4.29 Interceptions per 90 2.86 Minutes played 62

Ruben Amorim, who arrived in Manchester on Monday, may not take training until next week as he has yet to resolve his visa issues.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-11-24.