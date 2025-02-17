Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane has not ruled out a return to Tottenham Hotspur amid growing uncertainty over his future in Germany, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The England captain was linked with a surprise move back to the Premier League earlier this month and would reportedly entertain a return to North London almost two years after leaving.

Reports in Germany two weeks ago claimed Bayern are considering replacing Kane with a younger striker after the 2024/25 season.

The Bundesliga giants have already held discussions over potential alternatives to the 31-year-old, with Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko among possible targets.

Harry Kane Eyeing Tottenham Return

Spurs yet to declare interest in the 31-year-old

Jacobs, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that it remains unclear whether Spurs would be open to Kane’s return, having spent heavily on a club-record signing of Dominic Solanke last summer:

“I think if Kane returns to the Premier League, there is a willingness to go back to Spurs. That's not been ruled out by the player. “We have to wait and see if there's an appetite for Tottenham to do that deal, especially with Dominic Solanke.”

Tottenham reportedly hold a first-option agreement on Kane, giving them priority to re-sign him ahead of other clubs if Bayern decide to sell.

There is reportedly no fixed fee in Spurs’ agreement, meaning they would have to trigger his £54m release clause or negotiate a price with the German club.

Kane, praised as 'outstanding' by Joshua Kimmich, is enjoying a prolific second season at Bayern, scoring 29 goals and providing 10 assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

The 31-year-old is leading the Bundesliga scoring charts and ranks joint-fifth in the Champions League, behind Serhou Guirassy, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Erling Haaland.

Kane is under contract at Bayern until June 2027 and is reportedly the club’s highest-paid player, earning around £400,000 per week.

Harry Kane's Bayern Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 20 Goals 21 Assists 7 Goal-creating actions 16 Minutes played 1,614

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-02-25.