Tottenham Hotspur youngster Mikey Moore ‘needs another three to four weeks’ to recover after being hit by a virus, insider Paul O Keefe has revealed.

The exciting left-winger has been unavailable for several weeks, and his absence is set to continue, in another blow to Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Moore was starting to become a regular in the first-team squad at the beginning of the new season, amassing eight appearances across all competitions and three starts, including his first in the Premier League against Crystal Palace last month.

The 'outstanding' 18-year-old broke into Spurs’ first team towards the end of last season at just 16, making his debut in the penultimate game of the Premier League campaign.

However, his continuous progress has now been slowed – according to O Keefe, the youngster will be absent for three to four weeks as he continues to recover after the virus:

Spurs have been struggling with setbacks this season, with starting centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven both absent from their 4-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday. Meanwhile, Wilson Odobert and Richarlison are both out with long-term injuries.

To make matters worse, Guglielmo Vicario joined the duo on the treatment table this week, as he underwent surgery on a fractured ankle on Monday and is expected to be out of action for ‘months’.

While Romero is expected to return to first-team action later this week, Van de Ven is still weeks away from returning to fitness, as is Richarlison, who is only expected to return in the New Year.

Despite being previously linked with a new goalkeeper following Vicario’s injury, Postecoglou has ruled out a new addition in January and is aiming to trust Fraser Forster in goal.

The 36-year-old shot-stopper has made just four appearances for Spurs since the start of last season, including three of them in 2024/25.

After their impressive Premier League win over Man City at the weekend, Tottenham will next take on Roma in the Europa League as they aim to return to winning ways. Postecoglou’s side last fell to a 3-2 defeat at Galatasaray.

Mikey Moore's Tottenham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 4 Starts 1 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Shot-creating actions 5 Minutes played 85

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-11-24.