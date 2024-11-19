Wolverhampton Wanderers have suffered a blow as defender Santiago Bueno has withdrawn from the Uruguay squad with an injury, according to the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF).

Bueno has made six Premier League appearances for Gary O'Neil's side this season, but has played every minute of the East Midlanders' last four matches. The relegation-threatened outfit are light on senior central defenders, with Yerson Mosquera ruled out until the end of the season with a knee injury, and thus a significant setback for Bueno could be hugely detrimental for O'Neil.

However, the early indications suggest that the Uruguayan returning from international duty early may be merely precautionary. This is because it's been confirmed that he arrived in South America with an injury, possibly indicating it's not a substantial issue, with Wolves' request to remove him from Marcelo Bielsa's squad approved.

Bueno Withdraws from Uruguay Duty

It could be a huge blow for O'Neil

Since signing from Girona for £8.5 million last summer, Bueno has played a largely bit-part role at Molineux. Starting just nine league games last season, the likes of Max Kilman, Toti Gomes and Craig Dawson were favoured over the 26-year-old.

However, with Kilman departing for West Ham in the summer, Mosquera out injured and Dawson declining, O'Neil has opted for Bueno, who's been described as 'outstanding', more frequently in recent weeks. Thus, news of a potential injury set-back will be damaging to the English head coach, who has already had to endure a torrid start to the season.

AUF have revealed that Bueno arrived in Uruguay ready to feature for Bielsa's side, but the national team's medical staff carried out tests that showed he was carrying an issue of some description. After Bielsa and O'Neil consulted each other over the situation, it was confirmed on Sunday on the AUF website that Bueno would be withdrawing from duty and would return to the West Midlands.

The statement read:

"His club, in the early hours of today, Sunday 17/11, officially requested that the player return. Given this request and prioritising the health of the player, Santiago won’t travel to Brazil and is disqualified from the call-up."

Bueno will be assessed ahead of Wolves' pivotal clash against Fulham on Saturday.

Bueno's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 12 Minutes Played 822 Pass Accuracy 88.8% Progressive Passes Per 90 1.21 Tackles Per 90 1.43 Interceptions Per 90 0.66 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.65

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 19/11/2024