Highlights Jalen Wilson is excelling in the Summer League and could have a chance to crack Brooklyn's rotation as the Nets transition to a rebuilding phase.

Nick Smith Jr. is showcasing his scoring ability and could be ready to play alongside Brandon Miller on the Charlotte Hornets.

Jordan Miller is the top scorer in the Las Vegas Summer League and may be able to help fill a Paul George-sized hole for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Reed Sheppard will be a factor for the Houston Rockets this season, whether in the starting lineup or off the bench.

The L.A. Lakers will need Dalton Knecht's shooting around LeBron James and Anthony Davis .

Matas Buzelis will be a key contributor for the Chicago Bulls as the franchise moves forward without DeMar DeRozan .

These three rookies, among several others, will parlay their NBA Summer League success into legitimate roles once the regular season hits. Plenty of other young players, though, have been starring in July but are being overlooked in favor of more prominent names and top-10 draft picks.

Here are three of those players who are having sneaky standout Summer Leagues and will be counted on to contribute to their teams in 2024-25.

3 Jalen Wilson – Brooklyn Nets

The second-year guard is in an ideal situation

Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Jalen Wilson is the Las Vegas Summer League's second-leading scorer (minimum three games played), averaging 24.3 points in 31.1 minutes per game. He's shooting 55.6 percent from three on nine attempts per contest, by far the highest percentage in Vegas at that volume.

At 23, he's an older player by Summer League standards, but that doesn't diminish the fact that the 2023 second-round pick is in the perfect situation to carry this production into the regular season.

The Nets dealt Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks in one of the summer's biggest splashes, which signaled Brooklyn's move toward a rebuild. That means young players like Wilson will get a massive opportunity to show they belong in an NBA rotation.

Wilson averaged 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 15.4 minutes per game across 43 games last year with the Nets. He shot 42.5 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three.

He spent 11 games in the G League, averaging 19.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 50 from the field and 45.1 percent from three.

The former Kansas star can expect to average more than those 15.4 minutes in 2024-25, and if his shooting comes with him from Vegas to Brooklyn, he should slot right into a prominent role for the Nets.

2 Nick Smith Jr. – Charlotte Hornets

A pure scorer who should be able to fill it up next to Brandon Miller

Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Nick Smith Jr. entered the NBA as a natural bucket-getter with a quick first step, smooth ball-handling ability and a silky jump shot.

The Charlotte Hornets grabbed him with the 27th overall pick last year, but the 6-foot-5 guard struggled to take his skills and mold them into an NBA role as he averaged just 5.9 points in 14.5 minutes per game across 51 games.

Smith Jr.'s second Summer League has been a different story.

The 20-year-old is averaging 19.0 points and shooting 36.4 percent from three on a whopping 11 attempts per game, the most in Las Vegas.

In the Hornets' final regular season game last year, Smith Jr. scored 24 points and poured in six threes.

With his contributions as a rebounder (5.7 per game) and playmaker (3.3 assists per game) this summer, there should be an opportunity for the second-year guard to crack new head coach Charles Lee's rotation.

1 Jordan Miller – Los Angeles Clippers

Vegas's leading scorer

Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jordan Miller helped his Miami Hurricanes reach the Final Four in 2003 and entered last year's draft with the potential to be a versatile two-way wing who might crack a rotation someday.

He was a second-round pick of the Los Angeles Clippers (48th overall) and only played 28 total NBA minutes. However, he averaged 20.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Ontario Clippers in the G League.

Now he's lighting up Vegas as the Summer League's leading scorer.

Miller is averaging 24.8 points in 28.6 minutes across a four-game stretch. He's shooting 54.4 percent from the field, 53.3 percent from three and 78.4 percent from the free-throw line on 9.3 attempts per game.

A particular wing left LA for the East Coast this summer, which means there's an opening for the Clippers that Miller—with his 6-foot-7 frame, 6-11 wingspan and two-way potential (sound familiar?)—has an opportunity to fill.