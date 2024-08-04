Highlights Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will not finalize a deal before the season; the top 10 highest-paid QBs are set.

Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, Justin Herbert, and Lamar Jackson are among the quarterbacks evaluated—some contracts were justified, and others were overpaid.

Tua Tagovailoa's contract is seen as a major overpay due to injury concerns and performance inconsistencies.

The dust has settled - for now - on the quarterback market, as multiple contract extensions within the position - except Dak Prescott - have been agreed upon and signed.

Barring any unexpected developments, Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will not finalize a deal before the start of the season.

If that holds, the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks heading into the upcoming season will be set in stone.

Disclaimer: Not all the contracts signed this summer resulted in that quarterback slotting inside the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks.

For example, Kirk Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons, which is $45 million per season. That leaves him as the 11th-highest-paid player in this position based on average annual value. Baker Mayfield agreed to a three-year, $100 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, approximately $33.3 million annually. That is ranked 19th at the quarterback position in yearly value.

Let's examine the top 10 paid quarterbacks and evaluate whether they are overpaid, underpaid, or paid fairly.

1 Joe Burrow

Five-year, $275 million contract/$55 million AAV

Health is the biggest concern with Joe Burrow's contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. Besides that, the 27-year-old quarterback has proven to be a top-flight player - when healthy.

Before last season, Burrow was viewed as the second-best quarterback in the league before being a non-factor, seemingly never playing at 100% and missing the final seven games.

If he is available for the entire season, look for the Bengals to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Verdict: Another long-term injury could quickly make this situation iffy. However, Burrow is a great quarterback who is clearly a difference-maker. This is a justified contract.

2 Jordan Love

Four-year, $220 million contract/$55 million AAV

Halfway through last season, it looked like the Green Bay Packers would have to revisit the quarterback market, as Jordan Love was struggling mightily.

However, in the final 10 games of the season, Love was the best quarterback in the league - from a statistical standpoint - throwing 23 touchdowns compared to three interceptions while leading the Packers to the divisional round in the playoffs.

Earning a contract of this magnitude based on such a small sample size is risky from Green Bay's perspective, but the front office had no other choice. Waiting another year would have cost the Packers another $5-10 million per season.

Verdict: I still want to see another full season of this production, but in the end, this contract had to be done. Based on the sample size, this is a slight overpay, but by this time next offseason, it could be viewed as a bargain.

3 Trevor Lawrence

Five-year, $275 million contract/$55 million AAV

Saying Trevor Lawrence has been a disappointment is not unfair. He has met expectations throughout his first three years as the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback.

Nonetheless, the Jaguars made the 24-year-old signal caller one of the highest-paid players in the entire league.

With only one career playoff win—in which he threw four interceptions—and one of the most turnover-prone quarterbacks in the league, Jacksonville's move is hard to defend. However, the front office was backed into a corner.

This is another situation where waiting would only have made the contract more expensive. In addition, what other alternatives do the Jaguars have? Lawrence is clearly talented. He just needs to put everything together for a full season. We have seen him play well in stretches, as he had Jacksonville at 8-3 before suffering a slew of injuries toward the end of last season.

Verdict: Right now, it's an obvious overpay. If production and performance look mostly the same, then the Jaguars may be in deep trouble. However, Lawrence still has plenty of time to turn the narrative around.

4 Tua Tagovailoa

Four-year, $212.4 million contract/$53.1 million AAV

This is the first contract on this list that feels like a major mistake. Tua Tagovailoa has so many glaring red flags, and it was shocking to see the Miami Dolphins committing this much money to the 26-year-old quarterback.

Tagovailoa has struggled with injuries dating back to his collegiate career. That carried over into the NFL, as the Alabama product suffered multiple concussions, at one point leaving his career in doubt, as he had suffered at least two in a short stretch of games. Hopefully, he will avoid those types of injuries going forward.

Regarding play, Tagovailoa has struggled against good teams and beat up bad ones. Committing that type of money to a quarterback who doesn't play well in the cold and against formidable teams - it's tough to see the Dolphins ever being a legit Super Bowl contender.

Tua Tagovailoa in Cold Weather (Incl. Playoffs) Category Below 50 Degrees Over 50 degrees W-L 1-7 27-12 Completion Percentage 57.6 67.8 TD-INT 9-12 65-25 Passer Rating 70.9 100.4

For Miami to succeed in the playoffs, Tagovailoa must flip the narrative and improve his play. Unless the Dolphins finish as the one seed, Miami will have to operate in cold climates against strong opponents.

Verdict: It will be tough to assemble an all-around roster around Tagovailoa, with himself, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle as the three highest-paid players on the roster moving forward. The quarterback needs to be supported to succeed, and based on this lofty contract, that will be difficult to manage. This is a major overpay for a player who has played one fully healthy season in his career.

5 Jared Goff

Four-year, $212 million contract/$53 million AAV

Jared Goff's career seemed to be tailing off after being traded to the Detroit Lions from the Los Angeles Rams. Since then, the former first-overall pick has turned things around, including leading the Lions to the NFC championship game in 2023.

That feat earned Goff a massive contract extension that slates him as the fifth-highest-paid player at the position.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: With a clean pocket, Goff is virtually automatic, as his adjusted passer rating of 115.8 led all quarterbacks in 2023. However, when he faced pressure - which occurred about 33% of the time - he struggled immensely. His adjusted passer rating dropped 51 points to 64.3. His clean-to-pressure drop was the largest in the league.

His performance drop-off when he faces any type of pressure is troubling, but as long as Detroit supports the 29-year-old with strong offensive line play, he will be one of the most productive quarterbacks in the league.

Verdict: You can argue that this deal may be overvalued, but Goff has proven, with a strong supporting cast, that he can lead this team deep into the playoffs. In the end, it's a justified contract.

6 Justin Herbert

Five-year, $262.5 million contract/$52.5 million AAV

This is supposed to be the season that Justin Herbert's talent is finally maximized with Jim Harbaugh as the Los Angeles Chargers head coach.

However, the 26-year-old quarterback was diagnosed with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot after Wednesday's practice. The injury will require him to wear a walking boot for two weeks. The Chargers expect him back for the season opener.

Nonetheless, it would be a significant blow for Los Angeles if Herbert was limited throughout the season because of this injury.

The discourse around the Oregon product is captivating, as there are plenty of people on both sides of the argument—is Herbert overrated or underrated?

The former 2020 first-round pick has yet to win a playoff game, and since a historical rookie campaign, Herbert has plateaued while struggling with injuries.

However, with a competent head coach for the first time in his career, the quarterback could return to strong play.

Verdict: This may be an unpopular opinion, but Herbert's talent validates this contract. It is a fair assessment to say he has not proven enough to justify this type of money, but because the quarterback market is ever-growing, this contract will be viewed as a good one with time.

7 Lamar Jackson

Five-year, $260 million contract/$52 million AAV

Last offseason, the Lamar Jackson contract saga dominated headlines as the two-time MVP and the Baltimore Ravens struggled to agree on a new deal.

Ultimately, both sides agreed to a contract, committing to the 27-year-old quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Jackson has been wildly productive in the regular season during his career so far, but his performance in the playoffs leaves much to be desired. The former first-round pick led the Ravens to the top seed in the AFC, propelling them to the conference title game.

Verdict: His passing game falters sometimes, but Jackson has proven he is a winning player. The Louisville product is definitely not overpaid, and the contract seems to be at the right number.

8 Jalen Hurts

Five-year, $255 million contract/$51 million AAV

The Philadelphia Eagles wasted no time paying Jalen Hurts after the former second-round pick led the team to the Super Bowl in 2022.

Giving the 25-year-old quarterback a contract worth $50 million per season was viewed as a slam dunk. He was flawless in the Super Bowl and dominated against an underrated defense. However, last season was a disaster for a team with high expectations, with everyone returning. Losing five of the final six games was not an ideal situation. He was falling off dramatically, raising alarm bells throughout the league.

Philadelphia has been down this road with Carson Wentz - and we saw how that panned out - and we are not saying Hurts will end up as a bad player by any means. But another lackluster season will bring murmurs circulating.

Hurts has yet to throw for 4,000 yards in a season, and his career high in touchdowns is 23 - which was last season when he also threw 15 interceptions. You would like the quarterback to improve in both areas. With Kellen Moore taking over as the offensive coordinator, the offense should bounce back.

Verdict: Hurts is marginally overpaid, but it's not drastic. It will become alarming if the quarterback struggles again with the plethora of weapons at his disposal this season.

9 Kyler Murray

Five-year, $230.5 million contract/$46.1 million AAV

Judging Kyler Murray's contract is a difficult task, as the soon-to-be 27-year-old quarterback is electrifying and has elite talent, but since agreeing to the extension in 2022, the Arizona Cardinals have not come close to the playoffs.

Murray suffered a torn ACL late in the 2022 season against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football - but the Cardinals were already out of playoff contention. Arizona would finish with a 4-13 record.

The former first-overall pick missed the bulk of last season as he was recovering from the aforementioned ACL tear. The Cardinals finished with a 4-13 record last season, ending up with the fourth-overall pick, Marvin Harrison Jr.

Reaching the playoffs is considered an outside chance, so as long as the Cardinals improve and Murray can lead a competent offense, it would be easier to believe in his long-term value.

Verdict: Missing out on the playoffs would not be a death sentence for Murray, but if Arizona does not experience considerable growth in 2024, questions and doubts will arise. Based on the market, Murray's value is just right.

10 Deshaun Watson

Five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed contract, $46 million AAV

Evaluating Deshaun Watson's contract with the Cleveland Browns is quite simple. It is the most lucrative in league history because it's fully guaranteed. The 28-year-old quarterback will receive every penny, no matter what. Watson can fail; he can succeed. It doesn't matter. He will get his money regardless.

The former Houston Texans quarterback has been dreadful since being acquired by the Browns. Over the last two seasons, Watson has played in 12 games—suspended 11 games in 2022 and missed 11 games with a shoulder injury in 2023—completing 59.8 percent of his passes for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. That's all that needs to be said.

Verdict: Unless Watson dramatically bounces back, this will continue to be the worst contract in the entire league because it is fully guaranteed. Watson is overpaid.

