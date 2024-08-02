Highlights Many NBA players in the 2000s did not live up to the hype or expectations placed on them.

Antoine Walker, Jerry Stackhouse, Gilbert Arenas, Jason Williams, and Steve Nash were overrated in their careers.

Despite individual success, these players' careers were plagued by inefficiencies and unmet expectations.

It is a tremendous feat for an athlete to be talented enough to make it to the NBA and play amongst the 400+ best players on planet Earth. Millions of kids all across the globe dream of one day putting on the jersey of one of the 30 teams in the league and putting on a show in front of an arena full of loudly cheering fans.

What many fans don’t see beyond the bright lights, large contracts, and signature shoes is the level of pressure these talented players are under to perform. Unfortunately, many cannot live up to expectations.

A multitude of players entered the league and performed well but still were unable to sustain success and become the all-time great their potential showed they could be. Others were hyped by the media to be more than they were due to their likable personality and a backstory of triumph that tugs at the heart and makes everyone root for them to succeed. They were mediocre or slightly above average yet made out to be once-in-a-lifetime talent, which wasn't the case. Simply put, these players were not as advertised, though good in their own right.

Here is a list of the five most overrated NBA players of the 2000s.

5 Antoine Walker

Three-time All-Star, volume shooter

Antoine Walker was a 6-9, 230-pound power forward drafted by the Boston Celtics as the sixth pick of the 1996 NBA Draft. As a lottery pick in the draft, Walker lived up to the expectations of a first-year star, averaging 17.5 points and grabbing just over nine boards a game. One of the main concerns was his inefficiency as a shooter.

In his second season in the league, Walker showed improvement as a scorer and rebounder, averaging over 20 and 10 (points and rebounds). That season, he made his first All-Star team. Walker was among the leading vote-getters for league MVP and Most Improved Player.

As popular as Walker was and the notoriety he received as one of the most exciting players to watch in the league, he wasn't able to become an efficient offensive scorer or lead his team to the postseason in his first five seasons. In the two years the team made the playoffs, 2001-03, Walker was also selected as an Eastern Conference All-Star. He averaged over 20 points a game while shooting 39 percent from the field and jacking up 20 shots per game.

By the 2003-04 season, Walker had been traded away from the franchise. According to reports, Celtics GM Danny Ainge didn't believe Walker was a true franchise player. The trade also gave the team an opportunity to get out from under Antione’s large contract.

In the 2005-06 season, he proved to be an essential part of the Miami Heat offense that helped the team win a title. Throughout the team's championship run, Walker shot 50 percent from beyond the arc despite shooting 40 percent overall from the field.

Antoine Walker Career Stats GP 893 PPG 17.5 RPG 7.7 FG% 41.4

Throughout his 12-year career, Walker played for five different teams, including twice with Boston. He was a three-time All-Star and an NBA Champion. The expectation was that he would have been much more than he was, but with inefficient field-goal shooting and being a volume shooter, he simply was not the number-one option and superstar he was made out to be.

4 Jerry Stackhouse

Explosive shooting guard many thought would become “The Next Jordan”

Jerry Stackhouse, the third pick of the 1995 NBA Draft, came into the league with great expectations on his shoulders. Many would say he lived up to the early expectations in his first year with the Philadelphia 76ers . He came in fourth in the Rookie of the Year voting that season. In year two, he didn't show much improvement. Still, he played more minutes, therefore increasing his point-per-game average in scoring.

By year three, Stackhouse had to take a backseat to rising star Allen Iverson and play a sixth-man role for the team. Despite being a good player in Philly, according to reports, coach Larry Brown decided playing Stackhouse and Iverson together wouldn’t work. So, he traded him to the Detroit Pistons for two role players (Ratliff and McKie). Theo Ratliff became an All-Star in the 2000-01 season, and both were instrumental in the 76ers making the NBA Finals in 2001.

In his first full season with the Pistons, Jerry began to show the world what he could do as a number one option, mainly due to the first of a string of injuries sustained by the Pistons' superstar player, Grant Hill. In those two seasons, 1999-2001, Stackhouse was an NBA All-Star. In the 2000-01 season, Stackhouse led the league in points scored with 2380 total points, while being second in points per game at 29.8. However, his play didn't lead to team success, and it was achieved through inefficient shooting.

In the summer of 2002, Stackhouse was traded to the Washington Wizards in a six-player trade due to Detroit's reluctance to pay what he was expecting to receive from the team. He went to Washington looking to become the franchise player, but Michael Jordan came out of retirement and decided to try to carry the team himself.

Jerry Stackhouse Career Stats GP 970 PPG 16.9 RPG 3.2 FG% 40.9

Stackhouse, disappointed in his role in Washington, was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2004-05 season, where he would play a role that better defined his career than being a team's number one option. He began to play the role of a sixth man and was a finalist for the Sixth Man of the Year in four of his five seasons with the team.

Stackhouse had a good career and finished his NBA playing career as a two-time All-Star, but he never came close to being the next Jordan that many thought he would be.

3 Gilbert Arenas

Clutch shot maker sent to restore hope in the nation’s capital

Gilbert Arenas, affectionately known as "Agent Zero," was a 6-4 point guard drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the 2001 NBA Draft. Being drafted that low, no significant expectations were placed on him to begin his professional playing career. To the Warriors' surprise, Arenas blossomed as a promising rookie, and by year two, he was a starter and voted the NBA's Most Improved Player.

As a restricted free agent in the summer of 2003, Arenas decided to take his talents to the Washington Wizards. The team saw him as a possible superstar talent who had just begun to unlock his potential. In the coming months after losing Michael Jordan, the best player the game has ever seen, Gilbert was considered a savior who could bring hope to a depleted fanbase.

Gilbert Arenas Career Stats GP 552 PPG 20.7 RPG 3.9 APG 5.2

For the next four seasons, Arenas was thrust into the spotlight as one of the top stars in the league. His calling card was his knack for shooting threes from well beyond the arc and polarizing defenses with an offensive onslaught. In the 2004-05 season, Arenas led the Wizards to the second round of the NBA playoffs, which solidified him as a top star in the game. He followed it up the next season by averaging a league-leading 34 points a game in the playoffs, though the team didn't make it past the first round.

Unfortunately, his career was short-lived, and he didn't lead the Wizards to much success. After the 2006-07 season, the rest of Arenas' career was riddled with injuries. His career, though no fault of his own, took fans on a fantastic high that no one expected as a three-time all-star. However, like a roller coaster, his career dropped even faster than it ascended. The story and career of Arenas is one of the great "What If" stories of the 2000s.

2 Jason Williams

Creative passer and crafty player, but no star

Jason Williams, nicknamed "White Chocolate," was as smooth as they come on the basketball court throughout his 12 seasons in the league. The Sacramento Kings drafted Williams with the 7th pick of the 1998 NBA Draft. After a productive rookie year, he finished second in Rookie of the Year voting.

After three seasons and not elevating his game, the Kings' general manager, Goff Petrie, was disappointed that Williams had not developed into a better player.

Williams was the flashiest passer the game had seen since Magic Johnson and “Pistol” Pete Maravich. He dished out unbelievable no-look passes, impossible bounce passes, passes off his elbow, and had handles like few to ever play the game. His number 55 Sacramento basketball jersey was among the top five in sales, and he even had Nike as an endorsement suitor during that time.

Williams played for the Memphis Grizzlies , Miami Heat , and Orlando Magic before finally leaving the league after the 2010-11 season.

To this day, Jason’s highlights are still some of the most viewed and admired by young basketball fans everywhere. That being said, his popularity as a creative passer then and now gives an illusion that he was a better player than he actually was.

Jason Williams Career Stats GP 788 PPG 10.5 APG 5.9 FG% 39.8

Williams never became the star everyone hyped him up to be throughout his career. He was a good passer and a decent floor general but shot under 40 percent from the field for his career.

1 Steve Nash

Sharpshooter, floor general, and multi-time MVP

Steve Nash entered the NBA as the 15th pick of the 1996 NBA Draft. The Phoenix Suns obviously saw something in Nash that no one saw, selecting him in the first round of the draft. Nash, at 6-3, would be the fourth point guard on the team, having to play behind NBA stars like Sam Cassell, Jason Kidd, and Kevin Johnson, who all played the same position. It may have also been a great training ground for him to learn the ropes and become a point guard who could successfully lead a team.

However, after two seasons with the Suns and establishing himself as an efficient three-point shooter, Nash was traded to the Dallas Mavericks . While in Dallas, Nash showed great improvement across the board and established himself as one of the top 10 point guards in the league and an All-Star. When Nash became a free agent after the 2003-04 season and looked to resign with the Mavericks, the team's owner had committed to pay other star players on the team and build around the younger star, Dirk Nowitzki . At 30, Cuban didn't think Nash would have the success he would eventually have throughout the rest of his career.

After signing with the Phoenix Suns for the 2004-05 season, Nash helped lead the team from a 29-53 win-loss record the year before to the league’s best 62-20 record. As a result, Nash rose in popularity and won the NBA MVP that season, slightly beating out Shaquille O'Neal for the award. The first-time MVP won while averaging a medial 15.5 points per game. However, Nash dished out an impressive 11.5 assists a contest.

Beloved by fans and media alike, Nash would win MVP the following season and runner up to Nowitzki for a third MVP in the 2006-07 season. Nash was voted just ahead of Kobe Bryant , Tim Duncan , and LeBron James in the voting that season.

Steve Nash Career Stats GP 1217 PPG 14.3 APG 8.5 FG%t 42.8

Never able to get the Suns over the hump in the Western Conference, Nash decided to sign with the L.A. Lakers and team with Kobe in the 2021-13 season. However, his two-year tenure there was riddled with injuries, and the team never got a chance to make a run.

Nash is undoubtedly among the most skilled playmakers and shooters of the 2000s. However, he was pushed to levels and expectations that he never quite lived up to. His accolades were many, but his inability to lead a team to a championship makes him the leader among players who won MVPs but have no NBA titles.

