Highlights Celtic have reportedly shown interest in signing Liverpool left-back Owen Beck, who was recalled from his loan spell with Dundee.

Beck has been in impressive form for Dundee this season, making him an attractive option for Celtic.

While there are discussions about Beck's future, journalist Dean Jones doesn't believe a move to Celtic is actively being pursued, but Brendan Rodgers may be looking to reinforce the left-back position.

Celtic are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool left-back Owen Beck who was recently recalled from his loan spell with Dundee, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed the possibility of Brendan Rodgers' side securing his signature, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

With the January transfer window opening a few days ago, Rodgers and his recruitment team will be in the market for reinforcements as they look to win the Scottish Premiership title once again. After a tricky run of games throughout December, Celtic have started to turn things around, but they could be hoping for more additions to take their side to the next level.

With Beck returning to Liverpool, Celtic could make a play to bring him to the Scottish club. The 21-year-old has been in impressive form for Dundee this season, but the Merseyside outfit might want him playing in a better side in Scotland.

Celtic linked with a move for Beck

During the summer transfer window, Beck signed on loan with Dundee until the end of the season to gain first-team experience. However, Dundee announced earlier this week that Liverpool have opted to recall Beck from his loan spell, casting doubt over what the next step is for the young left-back.

Owen Beck - 2023/2024 vs Dundee squad Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 17 =5th Assists 2 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.9 1st Tackles Per Game 2.9 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.3 =2nd Match rating 7.31 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 02/01/2024

A recent report from DaveOCKOP has suggested that Celtic and Rangers are both interested in taking Beck on loan for the remainder of the campaign. With Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas currently out injured, Jurgen Klopp might have chosen to bring Beck back to Anfield to provide cover at left-back, rather than to find him a new temporary deal away from the club.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty revealed back in December that the two clubs were in discussions regarding the future of Beck, possibly hinting that the Merseyside outfit have been considering finding him a new club to aid his development...

“We are in the middle of discussions. There is no confirmation of that just now but we are in discussions.”

The Evening Standard reported earlier in the campaign that Celtic were looking to sign Portuguese left-sided player Tiago Araujo. The Estoril star has featured at left-back or left midfield throughout this season, hinting that Rodgers is certainly looking to bring in reinforcements in this area of the pitch at some point this month.

Former Celtic striker Kenny Miller recently tipped the Scottish outfit to make a move for Beck after his return to Liverpool this month.

Related Kyogo Furuhashi now in 'strange situation' at Celtic Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi looks to have been asked to play a different role under Brendan Rodgers at Parkhead.

Jones has suggested that he doesn't believe Celtic are currently pursuing a move for Beck, but he can completely understand why Miller would be recommending that his former club target the young defender. The journalist adds that the left-back position could be an area in which Rodgers hopes to reinforce before the deadline at the end of the month. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, I saw his comments around that one and I did find it interesting. I can completely understand why he would be thinking that way. I don't think it's being pursued. From anything I've heard and checked out, I don't think that this is active in any way. But of course, we know that Rodgers is looking to lift the levels of this squad right now. And that left back area might well be a spot that he is going to be looking to target."

Rodgers wants a striker

Reports in Denmark have suggested that Celtic are are one of the sides who are considering a move for Mathias Kvistgaarden. Another option for the Scottish outfit is Szymon Wlodarczyk, with journalist Mark Hendry claiming that the Polish forward is of interest to Celtic. Rodgers is likely to be losing one of his key forwards in Kyogo Furuhashi due to the Asia Cup later this month, so a centre-forward could be a priority.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that a move for Kvistgaarden could be more likely in the winter window due to his reasonable price, rather than Wlodarczyk. Either way, we may see Celtic splash the cash on a new number nine before the deadline.