Former player and pundit Owen Hargreaves has suggested that Ryan Gravenberch is not enough of a 'specialist' defensive midfielder for Liverpool to rely on to win the Premier League or the Champions League. The Dutchman has been praised for his displays in the deeper role of late, impressing vs Wolves.

Much was made about the Reds' need to sign a number six in the summer, but with main target Martin Zubimendi rejecting a move, Arne Slot decided not to pursue an alternative. As such, Gravenberch has been operating at the base of midfield in the early stages of the campaign.

The good news is that, now in his second season at Anfield, the 22-year-old looks much more settled in the new role. Having already earned plaudits this term, he put in another fine display vs Wolves during the 2-1 win on Saturday.

Despite acknowledging the 'brilliant' player Hargreaves outlined his concerns about Gravenberch as a defensive midfield option in the long run.

Hargreaves Not Convinced by Gravenberch's Current Role

Isn't a 'specialist defensive midfield player'

Speaking on Premier League Productions (via Rousing The Kop), Hargreaves spoke about the Dutchman's physical attributes, saying he has 'got everything' but then went into detail saying those skills don't make him a 'specialist defensive midfield player'.

The former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder explain that for the big games, to win major honours, you need players like ex-Liverpool star Fabinho and current Manchester City ace Rodri. He said:

“He has done brilliantly well, but he is not a defensive midfield player, which is fine because when you are playing teams like this. He is 190cm. He is 22-years-old, he has got everything. But he is not a specialist defensive midfield player. “There is a difference. I think he is a brilliant midfield player, box to box depending on who you play, but I think in a big game, in a one-off game to go and win the Premier League or the Champions League, I think you need a specialist. Liverpool showed that with Fabinho and City showed that with Rodri.”

Ryan Gravenberch Statistics vs Wolves Touches 73 Pass accuracy 92% Long pass accuracy 100% Passes in final third 19 Ground duels won 7/7 Aerial duels won 1/1 Tackles completed 3

Slot Full of Praise For Gravenberch

"A special talent"

Despite Hargreaves' warning, it seems as though others are more than excited about Gravenberch's new role. Some supporters hailed him as 'the best midfielder in the world', while even manager Slot has been full of praise:

"I wouldn’t say I was surprised. I saw him playing at Ajax when he came up into the first team and everybody saw back then what a special talent he was. "

It's going to be hard enough for Man City to replace Rodri – who looks set to miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury – so to expect Gravenberch to be up to that standard is perhaps a little harsh of Hargreaves. That said, as the season wears on and Liverpool face some more difficult opponents, the Dutchman may well struggle to deal with the defensive sides of the game.

