Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund on loan in January, and his performance against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night showed he still has plenty of ability to showcase. Speaking after the game, BT Sport pundit and former Red Devils midfielder Owen Hargreaves shared what he noticed about the tricky forward.

The England international endured a difficult time at Old Trafford, especially under Erik ten Hag, and it made sense for all parties for him to head back to Dortmund in the January transfer window. Sancho has started to play regularly once again and he's beginning to flourish for the German outfit.

Sancho 'Looks Fitter' Away From Man Utd

The Dortmund loanee is more confident

Speaking after the game, Hargreaves explained what he noticed about Sancho now he's plying his trade at Dortmund once again, suggesting that he looks fitter, sharper, and more confident...

"One thing I would say, he looked fitter, he looked sharper, and he looked more confident. There are a lot of variables that go into it, environment is one. He looked way sharper and he looked way more explosive."

United fans may have been disappointed to see Sancho produce such an impressive performance in an important fixture due to the lack of production they saw from him during his time at Old Trafford. The former Manchester City star is clearly a confidence player and he's now beginning to thrive back in the Bundesliga.

Unfortunately, it just didn't work out for Sancho at United, and despite him only being on loan at Dortmund, it wouldn't be a surprise if he never returned to the Manchester club. The English winger fell out with ten Hag after the Dutch tactician outed him publicly when he was dropped for poor training performances.

If ten Hag remains in charge for next season, then it would be a shock to see Sancho involved for the Red Devils. We've rarely seen a performance like Sancho produced against PSG when he was at United, so it might be best for everyone involved to shake hands and move on. Ally McCoist, who was commentating on the game on Wednesday, was full of praise for Sancho...

"Sancho looks like a different player entirely. His body language is like the player Man Utd bought. You can tell a lot from body language and he wants to take people on and play. He certainly looks rejuvenated."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho completed 13 dribbles against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final first leg.

Marcus Rashford Needs Fresh Start

The Man Utd winger is struggling

Journalist Miguel Delaney, speaking on the Back Pages podcast, has suggested that Rashford looks like someone who needs a fresh start to reignite his career. It's been a tricky campaign for the Manchester club and Rashford himself, with ten Hag's side failing to progress this term.

The English forward has come under plenty of scrutiny for his performances this campaign, hitting back at critics on social media. A new challenge could be what he needs to see a resurgence in form, but finding a buyer certainly won't be easy.

All stats courtesy of FotMo