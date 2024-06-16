Highlights Jadon Sancho's move to Germany's Borussia Dortmund reshaped the attitudes of young English players moving abroad.

Historically, English players like Owen Hargreaves faced belittlement in the media for playing in Europe.

England's 2000s midfield issues stemmed from management, not from the performance of players like Hargreaves.

Young English stars playing their trade abroad haven't always been received warmly when returning to home soil to play for the national team. Owen Hargreaves found this out the hard way during the 2000s.

Jadon Sancho's successful 2017 move to Germany's Borussia Dortmund changed the way both those in the media and players themselves view moving abroad. Before Sancho's switch, there was a naive perception that leaving the Premier League, especially as a young player, was counter-productive for player development, unambitious, or even lazy.

But since Sancho, who in 2017 was considered among England's very best teenage talents, departed Manchester City for Dortmund, many of the country's elite youngsters, most notably, Jude Bellingham, who also moved to Dortmund before earning himself a transfer to Spanish giants Real Madrid, have embarked on promising careers on the continent.

In many ways, Hargreaves blazed a trail for those Brits abroad in the modern era and he paid the price for it, despite his undoubted quality. Indeed, at one point, The Sun went so far as to liken the midfielder to a 'mass murderer'.

Tabloid Resentment of Hargreaves

Press were disproportionately spiteful of his place in the national team

As he was playing with Bayern Munich, many back home were sceptical of Hargreaves' admission into an already star-studded England midfield, containing the likes of Liverpool's Steven Gerrard, Chelsea's Frank Lampard, and Manchester United's Paul Scholes. Even five years and 30 international caps into his England career, the tabloid, The Daily Mirror, obscenely wrote:

“There's one obvious question that springs to mind when you see Owen Hargreaves in an England shirt.

Why? Or maybe how? Quite possibly even who? Never has a more faceless figure ever represented the England side.”

Before continuing:

There's only one conclusion to draw from his seemingly unthreatened place in the England squad. Blackmail. Somewhere in a drawer in the Hargreaves home is a brown envelope containing snatched pictures of a tumescent Sven in flagrante with yet another tasty blonde. And the Hargreaves threat? "Pick me in the team, Sven, or I'll make sure these photos are NEVER released."

Nonetheless, Hargreaves represented England on 42 occasions during a period where Manchester United midfielders, Paul Scholes and Michael Carrick, were either used sparingly or inadequately, forcing the pair into early withdrawals from international football, with the latter asking the FA to stop picking him. Liverpool's iconic central midfielder, Steven Gerrard, was forced out wide, while Frank Lampard failed to replicate the goal-scoring form he so frequently demonstrated at club level.

Any failings of England's 2000s midfield were not the fault of Hargreaves — who in 2006 would win both England Player of the Year, and England Player of the World Cup in official FA polls, the first to win both in the same year — or any of the other individual players within the team but as a result of management failing to deploy a system that would get the best out of the plethora of talented midfielders at their disposal and struggling to ever install a united, winning, team culture within England training camps.

So, why the intensified hatred of Hargreaves perpetuated by tabloids during this time? Perhaps, unlike Gerrard, Scholes, and Lampard, whose illustrious form was reverberated back to those in England on a weekly basis, Bayern Munich's Bundesliga matches would escape the interest of English media attention, meaning many of Hargreaves's best performances at club level, in an era of less technological advancement, were effectively invisible. That he was born in Canada also didn't help.

Hargreaves' International Breakthrough

The Champions League winner made his England debut in 2001

Historically there's been a far greater patronisation, both from those working within the game and those commentating on the game in the media, of English players playing abroad. For example, the Canadian-born former England midfielder spent his formative years at Bayern Munich's academy and thus spent a lot of his early career outside the spotlight of the English media.

Owen Hargreaves' England career Caps 42 Goals 0 Assists 1

Today, if a young player were learning their trade at one of Europe's super clubs, you'd imagine the media and supporters would respond with a level of excitement and eagerness to see them play on home soil in the national team's jersey, though this was far from the experience of Hargreaves.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Only three English players have won the Champions League while representing a team outside the Premier League; Steve McManaman (2000), Owen Hargreaves (2001), and most recently, Jude Bellingham (2024).

By the time of Hargreaves' eventual call-up to the England senior squad, whom he'd already represented at youth level, the holding midfielder was one of Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga's most prominent players. Hargreaves, then just 21 years old, had already won the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich and been awarded the 'Bravo Award' by an Italian newspaper, who dubbed him the greatest young player in Europe.

Even so, this wasn't enough to convince large sections of the media and public of his quality.

Stats via Transfermarkt.