Summary Owen Hargreaves suffered with injuries during his time at Manchester United.

Sir Alex Ferguson criticised Hargreaves as one of his most disappointing signings ever.

The former midfielder was forced to respond to the comments on live television but gave a classy rebuttal.

Owen Hargreaves was once forced to listen to comments from Sir Alex Ferguson absolutely destroying him on live television, but couldn't have handled the situation any better. Ferguson brought the Canada-born England international to Manchester United from Bayern Munich in a £17 million deal in the summer of 2007. For a brief period, the signing looked like an inspired one.

During his first season at Old Trafford, Hargreaves played 34 times for the Red Devils, helping the club win both the Premier League and Champions League in 2007/08. He even scored a penalty as United downed Chelsea to become European champions for the third time in their history. From that moment on, though, nothing went right for Hargreaves.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hargreaves managed four goal contributions in his first season at United, including one crucial free kick in a 2-1 win over Arsenal.

Wretched luck with injuries meant that the midfielder would play just five times over the next three years as his United career ground to a halt. Hargreaves had missed the vast majority of his final season at Bayern Munich with a broken leg, but nothing in his past foreshadowed just how truly cursed he would be when it came to injuries as a raft of knee problems took their toll both mentally and physically, as the great manager would explain in his 2013 autobiography.

Related 12 Most Injury-Prone Players in Premier League History (Ranked) Including Gareth Bale and Jack Wilshere, some players have been cursed with injury over the years.

Ferguson Slammed Hargreaves in His Book

The Scot said the midfielder was one of his 'most disappointing' signings

Writing in his controversial book, Ferguson revealed he had his reservations about Hargreaves from the moment he signed him, something that he believed turned out to later be proved right.

"Owen had no confidence in himself whatsoever, I saw him opt for the easy choice in training - he was one of the most disappointing signings of my career," wrote the fearsome Scotsman.

"When I signed him, there was something about him I didn't like. The thing every good leader should have is an instinct."

"Mine said to me: 'I don't fancy this.' When he came over to Old Trafford for the medical, I still had some indefinable doubt. He was very hail-fellow-well-met. Almost too nice."

Naturally, Ferguson's pointed criticisms attracted plenty of attention once the book was published - and it was left to Hargreaves to respond to the comments on live TV while working as a pundit for TNT Sports, then known as BT Sport.

2:45 Related David Beckham’s Response After Ferguson Named Four World-Class Man Utd Players David Beckham had the perfect response when Sir Alex Ferguson said he only managed four world-class players at Man Utd.

Hargreaves' Response to Ferguson's Damning Words

The midfielder gave a classy rebuttal after the brutal put down

In what could have been an incredibly awkward segment, presenter Jake Humphrey read several passages of Ferguson's new book to Hargreaves and asked him for a response. To his credit, the ex-United midfielder refused to get drawn into a slanging match - instead delivering a thoughtful and mature reply.

He said: "For it (our relationship) to deteriorate like that was very disappointing and I think it’s a conversation he and I need to have personally. Anyone who knows me will know that professionalism is one of my strongest traits. I always give my best. A lot of people who have rang me this week were very surprised by what he said, myself included.

"I think he said a lot of things in there that were with emotion. He was very disappointed obviously with the way things turned out. The first season we were very successful. I was able to play a big part in winning the Champions League. After the treatment I had in that summer I virtually never played again."

"For any young player, to be 27 and central to England’s and Manchester United’s plans, but then to never play again was very difficult to deal with - I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy. Relationships break down but at times I think it was a little bit of miscommunication because there were so many people involved. My only regret is that I didn’t go to him sooner but I didn’t realise the severity of the situation until it was too late."

Hargreaves Finished His Career With United's Local Rivals

The midfielder didn't manage a career resurgence at Man City

After playing just five times in his final three seasons at Old Trafford, Hargreaves then completed a move that only 13 other United players have ever made —joining Manchester City. Very few have ever made the direct switch, with the last before the Englishman being Carlos Tevez in a move that also left a bitter taste in Ferguson's mouth.

Billboards were put up welcoming Hargreaves in a similar fashion to when Tevez joined, but this time, the lauding did not result in a successful career. Although he scored on his debut in a League Cup win over Birmingham City, Hargreaves would play just four times in total for the Citizens as his injury issues persisted. He would end up retiring aged just 31.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 11/01/2025.