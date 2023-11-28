Highlights David Tepper's management of the Carolina Panthers has been plagued by rookie mistakes and terrible decision-making.

Tepper's "new owner syndrome" stems from his belief that he knows better than experienced professionals in the NFL, despite lacking the knowledge and expertise.

The Panthers' struggles under Tepper's ownership highlight his inconsistency, with questionable coaching hires and ill-advised trades.

Every time a new billionaire buys a sports team, the fans brace for a cavalcade of rookie mistakes thanks to “new owner syndrome.” David Tepper’s head-shaking bad management of the Carolina Panthers is making the case for renaming it, “David Tepper disease” or “Tepper typhoid.” We should have a vote.

Since buying the team in 2018, the hedge fund manager has tallied zero winning seasons, five fired head coaches, and an ever-growing number of terrible trades. And if some people were thinking maybe he didn't make all those decisions, Tepper quashed those thoughts in his news conference on Tuesday, during which he said he retained the right to "veto" any move made by the Panthers' football brass, even if it was unanimous.

If he did nothing but write checks since buying the Panthers, they’d be in a much better position. A squirrel with an intern would look like the Rooney family compared to Tepper. Here’s how Tepper put Carolina into the most depressing situation in the NFL.

Related Firing Frank Reich won't fix the Carolina Panthers issues The Carolina Panthers have fired another head coach, but they've got much bigger fish to fry than that.

David Tepper disease

Carolina Panthers owner falling into familiar pattern

The rationale behind “new owner syndrome” is rather simple. Non-nepotistic owners are generally extremely successful business people who built their empires through smarts, hard work, blah blah blah. That means they think they can do anything. Nothing is beyond their infinite brain power. And certainly not some silly game where you move a ball from side to side.

So they come in and immediately think they know better than people who’ve worked in a hyper-specific, hyper-competitive industry for their entire lives. It’s like Bruce Springsteen trying to manage Boeing. Sure, you’re the Boss, but what do you actually know about aviation?

Coaching carousel

Tepper has had 6 different head coaches in just 6 seasons

When Tepper bought the team in 2018, he inherited Ron Rivera, who had just taken them to the Super Bowl in 2015. No one’s mistaking Rivera for Lombardi, but he owns the team’s best winning percentage and took them to the playoffs in four of the previous five years before Tepper arrived.

Tepper fired him halfway through his second season (a habit of his) even though Rivera was only 12-16 under the new owner. For context, the Panthers are 12-37 since showing their winningest coach in franchise history the door. Next came Matt Rhule, whose NFL experience essentially amounted to a summer internship as an assistant offensive line coach.

There’s no question at least one football person advised Tepper that the success of college coaches in the NFL looks like Hitler’s run in Russia. But of course, Mr. Tepper knew better. Two and a half years later, after an 11-27 stint, Rhule was fired halfway through another season.

Coach Tenure Under Tepper Record Win Pct Ron Rivera 2018-2019 (fired midseason) 12-16 .428 Perry Fewell 2019 (interim) 0-4 .000 Matt Rhule 2020-2022 (fired midseason) 11-27 .289 Steve Wilks 2022 (interim) 6-6 .500 Frank Reich 2023 (fired midseason) 1-10 .090 Chris Tabor 2023 (interim) -- --

Ok, but third time's the charm, right? It has to be, especially when you throw money at the problem. Right?! As Tepper said:

You want to have a guy that's committed to get the best coaches in the building. When I say the best people in the building — top 10 coaches. We're not gonna have the best person at every position coach, but top 10 people. It should be an absolute standard.

Ah, that will do it, just hire the best people. Why didn’t anyone else think of that? Of course, once you hire the best people, there’s nothing else an owner can do to screw it up, right?

Terrible trades

Two major trades have turned the Panthers roster on its head

Tepper apparently made his money by betting on distressed assets and bold financial moves. But what happens when you don’t know the worth of assets in a new field? Should you, A), let people who intimately understand this field make the decision, or B), assume that you know better because you’re a genius?

Obviously, we know which option Tepper picked. Carolina fans could feel typhoid coming on when Frank Reich dropped this sound bite:

There’s different philosophies of ownership. Some owners kind of stay away and don’t engage a whole lot, other owners do. And his (Tepper) philosophy is he’s going to engage. It’s only been a short experience but it’s a really good experience. It hasn’t been fun. Those meetings aren’t fun. I wouldn’t characterize them as fun meetings but those meetings make me better and I trust that they make us better.

You know Reich probably feels a bit differently after becoming yet another Tepper coach fired midseason. For his sake, let’s recap what some of the meetings led to:

Traded second, fourth, and sixth-round picks for Sam Darnold while picking up his pricey fifth-year option. He played 18 forgettable games before leaving to be a backup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Traded for Stephon Gilmore before letting him walk because his $7 million per season salary was deemed too high. He’s playing valuable snaps for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023.

Traded Christian McCaffrey for second, third, fourth, and fifth-round picks. CMC immediately became the best running back in football. In fairness, not a bad move if you’re rebuilding.

Not trading Brian Burns for a reported two first-round draft picks after admitting you’re rebuilding and then failing to come to a contract extension with Burns.

Traded DJ Moore, two first-round picks and two second-round picks for the number one overall pick, which was used to select Alabama QB Bryce Young.

The last three moves remain the most painful because they are at complete odds with one another. You don’t trade your best players (CMC and Moore) for valuable draft picks if you're going to turn around and trade those assets for a single rookie QB to rebuild around.

It’s the NFL, not the NBA. A single player, especially a rookie, isn’t taking you to the Super Bowl. Either trade your assets for youngsters and picks, so you can build for the future, or stick with your guys to try to build a winner in the present.

Tepper’s complete inability to be consistent with any aspect of being a sports owner has doomed the Panthers. It must hurt even more for Carolina fans that Reich reportedly preferred runaway Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud over Young.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.