Pablo Fornals scored an incredible goal for West Ham against Bournemouth in their relegation scrap at the foot of the Premier League table.

The Spaniard produced an acrobatic finish for his side’s final goal of the day as the Hammers beat the Cherries.

While most eyes were on Newcastle thumping Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 in the other Premier League fixture on Sunday afternoon, another thrashing was taking place on the south coast.

Michail Antonio got the visitors off to a flying start within five minutes, as he headed in Aaron Cresswell’s corner to open the scoring.

Their advantage was doubled just seven minutes later when summer signing Lucas Paquetá got on the end of another delivery into the box, as he headed in Vladimir Coufal’s cross.

They went three up just before the break as well in a dominant first-half showing, as captain Declan Rice smashed the ball home after Bournemouth failed to deal with another Cresswell corner.

Fornals scores pick of the bunch

The London side were in cruise control for the remainder of the game, with goalkeeper Lukas Fabianski having just five shots on target to deal with all game.

But Fornals then rounded off the game with a spectacular finish on 72 minutes.

Bournemouth look to play out from the back and launch an attack, but a sloppy pass is intercepted by Declan Rice.

He then plays a delicate chip over the top for Jarrod Bowen, who bursts down the right wing while Fornals can be seen running into the box, with no defender tightly marking him.

But as Bowen floats the ball in, Fornals has to halt his movement, with the ball fractionally behind him.

He then launches his trailing foot into the air to make contact, with his scorpion kick nestling in the bottom corner of the net.

Not quite Olivier Giroud for Arsenal against Crystal Palace, but still a very impressive finish.

You can watch the clip below.

Watch: Fornals’ brilliant scorpion kick

West Ham on the rise

A big 4-0 win for West Ham shoots the Hammers up to 13th in the league and means they have a comfortable six-point gap between them and the relegation zone.

Importantly, they also have a game in hand on all sides currently in the bottom three.

It caps an impressive week for the East London side, with David Moyes’ men also advancing to the last four of the Europa Conference League on Thursday following a 4-1 victory against Gent.

Their next match is not till Saturday 29 April when they travel to Selhurst Park for a London Derby against Crystal Palace.

A victory would be enough to send them above the Eagles in the table.