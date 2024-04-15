Highlights The Pacers' 2024 first-round draft pick will become the Raptors' after Indiana booked a ticket to the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Indiana traded a top-3 protected 2024 first round pick to Toronto in the deal to acquire Pascal Siakam.

The Raptors hope to land a top-six pick in the upcoming draft; the pick will go to the San Antonio Spurs, though, if it falls outside the top six in the NBA Draft Lottery.

The Indiana Pacers officially booked their ticket to the 2024 NBA Playoffs, securing the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference following a 157-115 drubbing of the Atlanta Hawks on the final day of the regular season. With that, however, Indiana's 2024 first round pick now officially belongs to the Toronto Raptors.

As ESPN's Bobby Marks noted, the Pacers traded the pick, which was top-three protected, to the Raptors to acquire All-Star forward Pascal Siakam. The pick can fall anywhere between 16 and 19, depending on how the play-in tournament unfolds. With the 1st rounder going to Toronto, Indiana keeps its 2025-second round pick.

Raptors' Rebuild Continues

Toronto still awaits if it will land a top-six pick

As for the Raptors, they will continue to embark on their rebuild and having multiple picks in the upcoming draft is a solid way to get things started. But it would only get better if they were able to land a top-six draft pick, which is still contingent on how the ping pong balls bounce during the May 12 NBA Draft Lottery.

The Raptors traded their own 2024 first round pick to the San Antonio Spurs during last year's trade deadline to acquire Jakob Poeltl, but it is top-six protected. If Toronto's pick falls inside the top six, the Raptors keep it. If it is outside, the Spurs obtain the selection.

Toronto has a 45.8 percent chance of getting the No. 6 overall pick and a 37.8 percent chance of moving into the top four. However, there is a 54.2 percent chance the pick conveys to San Antonio.

Pacers Traded Three First Round Picks to Acquire Pascal Siakam

Trade helps Indiana return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020

Not only did the Pacers give up their 2024 1st round pick to acquire Siakam from the Raptors, they also dealt two other 1st round picks to Toronto, along with forward Bruce Brown and guard Jordan Nwora in the trade.

The Pacers went 23-18 after bringing in Siakam to pair with franchise star Tyrese Haliburton. Indiana initially struggled with the Cameroonian star, losing six of its first nine outings when he came aboard. They were teetering within the play-in tournament picture for a good stretch of the regular season. But the Pacers were able to finish strong, winning six of their last eight contests, including a statement win to close out the campaign.

Pascal Siakam Stats With Indiana Pacers Category Stats PPG 21.3 RPG 7.8 APG 3.7 FG% 54.9% 3P% 38.6%

Pacers Face Bucks in First Round

Indiana went 4-1 against Milwaukee in the regular season

By locking into the No. 6 seed, the Pacers are now set to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Bucks fell to the No. 3 spot after losing to the Orlando Magic on Sunday, while the New York Knicks won their final assignment of the year.

With the Pacers-Bucks matchup set in stone, this unearths a rivalry between both teams that started to brew during the season. Indiana dominated the season series, 4-1, and it had its fair share of drama along the way.

On its way to an unexpected championship appearance in the inaugural In-Season Tournament, Indiana upset Milwaukee during the semi-final round. During that game, Tyrese Haliburton infamously mimicked Damian Lillard's 'Dame Time' celebration after the Pacers star hit a late-game triple to seal the win over Milwaukee.

Both teams also got into a heated post-game skirmish back in mid-December during a dispute for Giannis Antetokounmpo's game ball after The Greek Freak scored a career-high during the Bucks' lone win over the Pacers this season.

This Bucks-Pacers should be one of the more intriguing first-round matchups this year.